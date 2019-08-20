VIDEO: 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 Vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Unlike a few years ago, the 150cc segment now has many players, each vying for your attention with its sharp appearance, features and performance. Unless you are ready to spend upwards of a lakh, all these motorcycles are naked streetfighters and are built to offer a fun-filled experience while being easy on your pockets. But what if you want something which is out-n-out sporty or something which does it all and does it really well? We pitched the most powerful offering in this segment, the TVS Apache RTR 1604V, against the newly launched 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 to tell you which one’s for whom.

Since styling is subjective, between the two, the Apache does cut a faster picture with those chequered decals, sharp panels and overall sportier styling. The Gixxer isn’t all middle-aged at all either. In isolation, it does appear pretty sporty with its dimpled tank and pumped-up panels. The LED headlamp does look the part too, and in comparison, the Apache RTR 160 has to make do with a halogen bulb (which still beats LEDs when it comes to functionality).

Performance: 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 Vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In terms of performance, the Gixxer 155 is powered by a 155cc engine which is rated for 14.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. In comparison, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is powered by a 159.7cc engine which cranks out 16.8 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14.8 Nm at 6,500 rpm for the fuel-injected variant. Both motorcycles are mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

On paper then, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V comes out as the clear winner, but it’s not just there. Even in the real world, where the Gixxer 155’s engine cuts power at 9,500 rpm, the Apache’s engine revs freely till a high 11,500 rpm, which is where the limiter cuts in. Talking about the weight difference, for its performance advantage, the Apache is also 9 kilos heavier than the Gixxer.

The TVS’ motor begins to build some strong power post 4,000 rpm and is on song once it gets past the 7k mark. In comparison, the Gixxer picks things once the engine is past 3,500 rpm and a strong surge is experienced once it’s past 6,000 rpm. Worth mentioning is that Suzuki’s motor here is BS-VI ready, while the one on the TVS is a BS-IV unit. In terms of in-gear top speeds, these are the speedometer indicated speeds we achieved:

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: 1st – 46 km/h, 2nd – 70 km/h, 3rd – 97 km/h, 4th – 121 km/h, 5th – 130 km/h+ (Top Speed)

Suzuki Gixxer 155: 1st – 44 km/h, 2nd – 66 km/h, 3rd – 88 km/h, 4th – 109 km/h, 5th – 121 km/h (Top Speed)

In terms of engine and overall refinement, it is the Suzuki which comes out on top of the Apache with its refined engine and gearshifts, which are smoother in comparison to the TVS. The Apache 160 4V feels a refined motorcycle too as long as you ride it in a sedate manner, but that’s not what it’s built to do. Even when you ride it hard though, the motor feels grunty and there aren’t any bothersome vibrations.

Ergonomics: 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 Vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Both motorcycles here aren’t worlds apart when it comes to ergonomics. Astride the Gixxer, the rider sits on the machine rather than in it, the handlebar is closer and the footpegs are just as rear set as the Apache. In comparison, the Apache allows your elbows to be relaxed a little, for the handlebar controls are placed at a distance which is slightly more than that on the Gixxer. Seats on both the bikes are different, where the Apache gets a single, long saddle, while the Gixxer gets a split unit. The rider’s seating area on both bikes is similar, with good width to move about and the padding is ideal too. However, it is the Apache where a pillion can hop on more easily and also be more comfortable while being seated there.

Ride & Handling: 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 Vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Although the suspension on the Apache RTR 160 4V is pretty stiffly wound for the bike’s sporty intent, it’s the Gixxer which has been fitted with suspension bits which are even stiffer. As a result, the Apache’s low-speed ride quality is better between the two, however, at high speeds, it is the Gixxer which feels more composed and stable. Braking on the Gixxer felt better and even the MRF rubber on the Suzuki inspires more confidence, compared to the tyres which the Apache comes fitted with. Talking about tyres, the front rubber on the Apache is a 90/90 section, whereas the Gixxer gets 100 section rubber. At the rear too, the 140 section on the Suzuki is wider than the 130 section rubber on the TVS.

Fuel Efficiency: 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 Vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

When it comes to the litres-per-kilometre factor, both bikes aren’t too different in how they fare in this department. The Apache 160 RTR 4V is ARAI rated for 60 km/l, while the Gixxer 155 is rated for 64 km/l. In terms of real-world efficiency, the Apache 160 4V will return anything between 35 – 40 km/l within the city and 45 – 50 km/l on the open road with a not so aggressive right wrist. The Gixxer in similar conditions is marginally better and can return a 5 km/l higher figure compared to the Apache’s numbers. At 12-litres, both bikes can carry a similar amount of fuel load.

Features: 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 Vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Both bikes feature single-channel ABS as standard, get 17″ alloy wheels and a fully-digital instrument console. The Suzuki Gixxer 155 gets an all-LED headlight, however, it isn’t as effective as the Apache’s halogen bulb when it comes to lighting up the road ahead in bad weather conditions. Both motorcycles get twin-barrel exhaust systems, however, it is the Apache which sounds meatier.

Conclusion: 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 Vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

If it’s a fast 150cc machine you are after, look no further than the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. However, if you want something which feels more refined, slightly better-built, stops better and feels more planted while you are astride, take a good look at the Suzuki Gixxer 155. In terms of pricing, where the Suzuki asks for INR 1 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi), the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V FI asks for INR 99,000, and about INR 6,000 lesser if you are okay with a carburettor variant. Not much between the two in terms of pricing then. It all boils down to which one suits your style and purpose better.