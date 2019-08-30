2020 Hyundai Creta’s Cabin Could Shame Many Cars From A Segment Above

Our regular followers would know how some time back, we did tell you that the 2020 Hyundai Creta will feature a 10.4″ vertical display for infotainment. Well, cabin pictures of the Hyundai iX25 (What the Creta is called in China) are out now, and by the looks of it, it seems the 2020 Hyundai Creta’s interiors will make even cars from higher segments take a moment and notice.

Like the Seltos, the new Creta will feature a raised partition which will clearly define the driver’s and the co-passenger’s space inside the cabin. And like you can observe, the highlight here is that big touchscreen which will take centre stage. Accommodating functions for the air conditioner, entertainment system, navigation and around view cameras, the large display is slightly tilted towards the driver and has made the aircon controls disappear. Underneath, there appears to be space to wirelessly charge a phone.

The glossy black, chrome-lined partition also features a drive-mode selector which looks pretty similar to how it appears inside the Seltos and a chunky lever for the automatic gearbox. There are a few switches in the area, one of which will operate an electronic handbrake, like the Seltos. Take a look at the instrument cluster and you will notice that the analogue dials have been dumped for a BMW-like, asymmetric, all-digital speedometer and rpm counter, with bold readings for speed and what we think could be a tripmeter or something else.

The top layer of the dashboard is nicely contoured with what appears to be some glossy surface (reflection on the windscreen could be a pain on sunny days) which pouts through the central AC vents which are quite unique in appearance. Like the current-gen Creta, the all-black cabin of the next-gen model also features ventilated seats among other fancy things.

Expected to be revealed for India at the 2020 Auto Expo (maybe even earlier), the 2020 Hyundai Creta will be powered by the same set of BSVI engines which propel the Kia Seltos. While the 1.5-litre petrol is a certain, the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor paired with a DCT, could be offered with the Hyundai too. In terms of power, the NA engine is good for 115 bhp and 144 Nm of torque and offers a choice of a 6-speed manual box or an automatic. Compared to the 1.6-litre petrol motor on the Creta, these numbers are 8 Hp and 6 Nm down. However, the 1.4-litre turbocharged motor makes 140 HP and 242 Nm. The 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre BS-IV diesel engines of the current-gen car will make way for a new 1.5-litre engine which will make about 115 HP and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual and auto box options.

Image courtesy: Autohome China