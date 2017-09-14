TVS Himalayan Highs Season 3 Concludes Successfully

The third season of TVS Himalayan Highs was successful concluded with 12 riders completing an epic road across the picturesque Himalayas, astride the TVS Zest 110 scooter. The entourage, in its third edition, saw 10 women and 2 men riders from across India, ride the TVS Zest 110 scooter through some of the world’s most treacherous roads peaking over 18,000 feet. The riders covered a total distance of over 970 kilometers in a span of 11 days. Flagged off on September 1, 2017 from Mandi, in Himachal Pradesh, the group concluded the ride on September 11, 2017 after scaling the Khardung La pass as the final summit.

Himalayan Highs Season 3 witnessed massive response across the country with over 1,00,000 enquiries from women and men enthusiasts. Last year, in the second season of Himalayan Highs, 11 women participants secured a place in the India Book of Records for being the largest group of women to scale Khardung La on a 110cc scooter. This year, 12 riders were selected through multiple rounds of evaluation, which included physical test and psychological resilience.

The 12 riders who participated were :

Ashwini Pawar (Mumbai)

Anjali Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh)

Aashraya Suresh (Karnataka)

Shagufta Khan (Mumbai)

Vineeta Lohchab (Delhi)

Riya Roy (West Bengal)

Baishali Nath (Assam)

Devaki P (Telangana)

Milam Shah (Uttar Pradesh)

Mohit Bhardwaj (Delhi)

Andre Camara (Goa)

Anjali Manoharan (Kerala)

Speaking about the conclusion of the Himalayan Highs Season 3, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company said that TVS Zest 110 Himalayan Highs 3rd season has been unequivocally a resounding success. #FEELTHEPOWER has been its credo and the Company has seen this in the way that the 12 riders have performed and how the TVS Zest 110 has responded yet again to the challenges of the Himalayas. It has celebrated the human spirit and prowess of the TVS Zest 110. He further added that the Company thanks the vast number of the brand lovers who encouraged TVS through their support on social media.