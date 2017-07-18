TVS Zest 110 Himalayan Highs Season 3 Announced : All Details And Registration Information

TVS Motor Company has announced the third season of TVS Zest 110 Himalayan Highs. Following two successful seasons, TVS Zest 110 Himalayan Highs Season 3 is claimed to have generated a lot of anticipation among the youth who regard the feat of conquering the mighty Himalayas astride a scooter a unique iconoclastic experience.

In the first season, it was a solo female rider, Anam Hashim who rode her TVS Zest 110 capturing both Khardung La and the imagination of young riders. Based on popular feedback, Season 2 was thrown open to more participants. The shortlisted riders went through a thorough screening and training before embarking on the record setting ride.

Season 3 registrations are now open for ALL keen riders. Enthusiasts can submit their entries by logging onto www.tvsscooty.com till July 31, 2017. There are Virtual Reality zones in select cities also to facilitate registrations. The ride is slated to happen in early September 2017.

TVS Motor Company will conduct multi stage screening of riders involving medical health, personality, psychographic and motivational parameters. Post selection, a thorough multi terrain riding training will be conducted by experts including some mentors from TVS Racing. TVS Motor Company will be promoting the call for registration through multiple digital and on-ground promotions.