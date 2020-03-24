TVS Gifts An Apache RR 310 To Biker Who Loses His Motorcycle To Coronavirus

The Coronavirus outbreak has resulted in many countries shutting down their borders and sending tourists back to their home country. An Indian motorcyclist, Shakir Subhan was on a world tour astride his TVS Apache RTR 200 4V when he became a victim of this circular. He got caught in the global lockdown and had to bid adieu to his motorcycle. There’s an underground saying in the hip-hop scene that real recognize real. We witnessed an example of just that when TVS offered their flagship motorcycle, the TVS Apache RR 310 to Shakir when he returned back to India.

Shakir Subhan started his world tour last year astride his RTR 200 4V and when the coronavirus outbreak started spreading, he crossed Azerbaijan. From Azerbaijan, he was planning to enter Georgia, but couldn’t, as he was stopped by the officials at the border. The reason why he was stopped was that on his way, he crossed countries like Iran, where the Coronavirus has wreaked havoc. He was asked to return to Azerbaijan. Stranded in the middle of nowhere, he left his motorcycle in Azerbaijan and returned back to India safely after taking a flight from Dubai.

Also Read: BS6 TVS Ntorq Gets Bigger Fuel Tank and Fuel Injection

The disappointment of leaving the world tour in the middle and leaving his motorcycle behind was soon cured when he stepped foot on Indian soil. TVS heard about the whole scenario and as a gesture of appreciation and support, offered him the Apache RR 310. It is definitely a step up from his previously owned RTR 200 4V. He has already received the motorcycle and has also uploaded a video on his YouTube channel. When the Coronavirus situation gets better and international borders are opened again, he is expected to resume his world tour right where he left it. The Apache RR 310 which was gifted to Shakir from TVS is the BS6 iteration of the flagship motorcycle.

The Apache RR 310 is jointly developed with BMW and is powered by a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It produces a maximum power of 34 Bhp and peak torque of 27 Nm. In the BS6 avatar, TVS thoroughly upgraded the RR 310 and included riding modes along with a colour TFT display for instrumentation.