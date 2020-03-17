BS6 TVS Ntorq Gets Bigger Fuel Tank and Fuel Injection

It’s raining BS6 vehicles in the market and the latest one to join the slew is the TVS Ntorq 125. The Ntorq uses fuel injection now as compared to the carburettor which came in the BS4 variant. The power figures have come down slightly as the Ntorq makes 0.1 bhp less than before. The drop is negligible as the torque figures remain the same.

The 125 cc FI engine is good for 9.1 bhp at 7000 rpm and 10.5 nm at 5,500 rpm. The transmission remains the same CVT unit. The other major change in the Ntorq 125 is bigger fuel tank capacity. The previous fuel tank capacity stood at 5 litres which has bumped up to 5.8 litres. In the process of being BS6 compliant, the Ntorq has gained 1.9 kg and now weighs 118 kg (kerb).

With the inclusion of the FI, it would be safe to presume that the Ntorq will ride smoother than before. The power delivery should turn peppier too. TVS has gained a strong threshold over the market with its Ntorq 125. The 125 cc offering from TVS is feature loaded and also includes a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth integration. With its sporty looks and riding dynamics, the Ntorq has become a hit among the youth of the country. TVS also brought in the race edition of the Ntorq sometime back. It included new headlamps and a three-tone paint job with sporty chequered graphics. The uniquely designed LED DRLs housed in the headlamp unit makes the race edition stand apart from the standard one.

TVS Ntorq 125 faces competition from rivals like Hero Maestro Edge, Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 and its arch nemesis, the Aprilia Storm 125. The prices of the BS6 compliant TVS Ntorq 125 start at Rs 65,975 (drum), Rs 69,975 (disc) and Rs 72,455 (Race Edition). If you compare the prices of the Ntorq with the other 125 cc scooters in the market, you will find that the Ntorq sits somewhere in the middle. With the long feature list, peppy engine and sporty looks, the Ntorq 125 makes for a strong case for itself.