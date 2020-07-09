TVS Extends Free Service And Warranty Timelines To July 31

TVS Motor Company has announced the extension of warranty and free service period owing to the constantly evolving situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Customers who had the free service of their vehicles due between March and April 2020 and was redeemable till June 2020, can now avail it till 31 July 2020.

Also, for vehicles that had their warranty expiring between 1 March and 30 April 2020, which was redeemable till June 2020, is now extended to 31 July 2020. This news comes in the midst of the rising number of Covid-19 infected cases.

While businesses and manufacturing slowly resume after the countrywide lockdown, TVS says that it continues to remain a customer centric company and has announced service support to all TVS customers. While the industry is gradually getting back to normalcy with the lockdown removed from around the country, the economy and overall sentiment still remain sluggish.

Announcing the new service measures, the company said in a press statement, “We are all in the midst of unprecedented times as we navigate the rapidly-evolving situation of COVID-19. TVS Motor Company is a customer-centric company and it is our endeavour to support the interest of our valued customers during these challenging times.”

Apart from announcing the extension periods, TVS Motor Company has also announced service support amid the lockdown. The company has announced that its toll-free number 18002587111 will continue to function to address queries and concerns in real-time.

With the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown in March in India, multiple manufacturers including TVS announced warranty and service period extensions. Back then, TVS extended warranties till 30th June 2020, along with free service as well. Now, the date has been extended to 31 July.

Also READ: TVS Star City Celebrates MS Dhoni’s 39th Birthday In Style

Recent Price Hike

In other news, TVS recently hiked prices of all its BS6 compliant products which include scooters such as Jupiter, Ntorq and Scooty Pep+. The BS6 compliant Jupiter saw a price hike of Rs 613- Rs 651 and the scooter is now offered at a starting price of Rs 62,062. Similarly, the Ntorq and the Scooty Pep+ saw a price hike of Rs 910 and Rs 800 respectively. While the Ntorq is offered at a starting price of Rs 72,455, the Scooty Pep+ has a starting price of Rs 52,554. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.