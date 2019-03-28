Maruti Suzuki 1.5-litre DDiS Diesel Engine Debuts in the Ciaz, Produces 93hp and 225 Nm

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the much awaited 1.5-litre DDiS 225 Diesel engine in the Ciaz. The all new engine This marks company’s full-fledge entry into the market with bigger Engines of 1.5 litre capacity. The new engine delivers a peak torque of 225Nm@1500-2500rpm and maximum power of 93hp, or 70kW@4000rpm. According to the official statement by MSIL, the salient features of the new engine include great low-end torque and driveability, refinement and fantastic fuel efficiency.

The new 1.5 litre DDiS 225 engine has been developed in house by the company. According to the official release we received today, the “engine offers improved performance, best in class fuel efficiency, enhanced torque and power with refined NVH performance to thrill customers seeking higher performance cars from Maruti Suzuki.”

In addition to the new 1.5 litre diesel engine, the Ciaz will also get a newly designed 6-speed transmission. The new transmission is claimed to ensure a smooth drive and light gear shift feel. The position of reverse gear is relocated from the extreme right end previously, to next to 1st gear to reduce hand motion.

The new 1.5 DDiS diesel is claimed to boast the following highlights

Performance inspired New 1.5-litre DDiS 225 Diesel engine:

Improved Engine performance: The new powertrain is developed to deliver enhanced performance, with a peak torque of 225Nm@1500-2500rpm and maximum power of 70kW@4000rpm.

Improved Low end torque: The 1.5 litre DDiS 225 Diesel engine comes with a high efficiency turbo charger which generates higher low-end torque through optimization, which makes city driving completely effortless.

Refined NVH characteristics: The use of a Dual Mass Flywheel (DMF) along with optimized compression ratio reduces engine fluctuations & contributes to superior NVH performance, thereby giving a comfortable driving experience.

Best-in-class Fuel efficiency: Use of light-weight aluminium casted cylinder head and block along with optimized engine calibration contributes to improved fuel efficiency.

With the addition of the new diesel engine the Ciaz will now be available with 1.5 litre capacity in both petrol (K15 Smart Hybrid) and diesel (DDiS 225) powertrain options. The prices of the Ciaz after the introduction of the new 1.5 diesel are provided below

Delta 9.97 Lakhs

9.97 Lakhs Zeta 11.08 Lakhs

11.08 Lakhs Alpha 11.37 Lakhs

Sharing his thoughts on the new offering, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki said “Maruti Suzuki has always re-defined the Indian auto industry with its revolutionary offerings. The all -new aluminium 1.5-litre DDiS 225 diesel engine is yet another testament of the same. This new engine offers an optimum balance of enhanced performance with best in class fuel efficiency. The new engine showcases our commitment to provide products that capture performance aspirations of our young customers. We are confident that introduction of this new engine will further strengthen our portfolio and help in popularity of our cars.”