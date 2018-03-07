2018 Geneva Motor Show: Range Rover SV Coupe Debuts

Land Rover has showcased a limited edition two door SUV at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), known as the Range Rover SV Coupe. Designed by the folks at Land Rover Design and assembled by the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO), this special edition of the Range Rover will be limited to just 999 units across the globe.

The only full-size luxury two-door SUV in the world, the Range Rover SV Coupe features a redesigned front fascia with a new bumper with silver inserts and a silver grille flanked by LED headlights with laser high beam on either side. The side profile of the SUV Coupe receives blacked out A,B and C pillars to resemble a floating roof while the 23 inch alloy wheels are offered for the very first time on any Range Rover. Also on offer are frameless glass doors. At the rear, the SV Coupe features a new bumper while the twin pod tail lights have been retained.

