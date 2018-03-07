2018 Geneva Motor Show: Range Rover SV Coupe Debuts
Land Rover has showcased a limited edition two door SUV at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), known as the Range Rover SV Coupe. Designed by the folks at Land Rover Design and assembled by the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO), this special edition of the Range Rover will be limited to just 999 units across the globe.
The only full-size luxury two-door SUV in the world, the Range Rover SV Coupe features a redesigned front fascia with a new bumper with silver inserts and a silver grille flanked by LED headlights with laser high beam on either side. The side profile of the SUV Coupe receives blacked out A,B and C pillars to resemble a floating roof while the 23 inch alloy wheels are offered for the very first time on any Range Rover. Also on offer are frameless glass doors. At the rear, the SV Coupe features a new bumper while the twin pod tail lights have been retained.
Also read: New Land Rover Explore Mobile Phone Is As Tough As The British SUV
Inside, the Range Rover SV Coupe comes equipped with two 10 inch touchscreens, 10 inch colour HUD, 12 inch digital instrument cluster, 23 speaker Meridian surround sound system, dual tone interior with semi-aniline leather front seats with a diamond quilt design and a panoramic sunroof.
Range Rover, through its SVO arm, will offer an array of customisation options on the SV Coupe, with each unit being hand built as per the specifications of the owner. A few highlights include 100 paint job options excluding custom colours and a liquid metal finish known as Liquesence (offered for the first time). Inside, the customisation options will include four front-to-rear contrast interior themes or single-tone options, three wood veneer options as well as a Nautica veneer – a combination of walnut and sycamore. SVO will also offer dual-tone front and rear leather with quilt pattern, contrast stitching, headrest embroidery, door handle and tread plate engraving and badges made out of semi-precious metals.
Propelling the Range Rover SV Coupe is a 5.0-litre, supercharged V8 engine that produces 565 PS of power and 700 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to an eight speed automatic transmission which sends power to all four wheels via permanent all wheel drive system. The model can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5,3 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 265 kmph.