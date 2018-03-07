2018 Geneva Motor Show : Tata Motors E-VISION Sedan Concept Unveiled; H5X And 45X Showcased

Celebrating its 20th year at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show, Tata Motors unveiled three next generation concepts and introduced two completely new vehicle architectures. The most interesting of all was the E-VISION Sedan.

Tata Motors marked its 20th year in Geneva with the unveil of its third spectacular ‘InnoVision’ – the E-VISION Sedan, which is an electric concept, for the future connected generation and the best so far from the IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. Leveraging the strength of the OMEGA architecture, the E-VISION Sedan Concept is built on a modified, dedicated EV architecture – a modular, scalable and flexible architecture to address the range of performance attributes for long-range travel.

Also making its premiere in the European markets, was the ‘H5X concept’ – a 5-seater premium SUV developed on our new ‘Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced’ Architecture, in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover. The stand was joined by the ‘45X concept’ – a premium hatchback, which is an amalgamation of futuristic design, advanced technology, intuitive connectivity and great performance. The 45X will be built on the versatile – ‘Agile Light Flexible Advanced’ Architecture , which is capable of developing multiple body types. The H5X and the 45X concepts that will create future international business opportunities for Tata Motors.

The year 2018 scripts a very important milestone for the Tata Group as it celebrates 150 years of pioneering innovation and nation building. With a successful transformative year, Tata Motors is zooming ahead towards the introduction of a stunning range of vehicles beginning 2019, speeding up product changes and getting new products faster to market.