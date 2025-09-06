TVS Apache RTR 160 4V & 200 4V: Tech-Packed New Variants Raise the Bar

Overview
- TVS brings new flagship variants of the RTR 160 4V & RTR 200 4V.
- First-in-segment projector headlamps, TFT display, and voice assist included.
- Fresh paint schemes make the bikes sharper and sportier.
- Part of Apache’s 20-year celebration, alongside limited-edition models.
Introduction
There are motorcycles, and then there are motorcycles that shape generations. The TVS Apache belongs firmly in the second camp. Since its debut in 2005, Apache has stood tall as India’s answer to performance biking, evolving constantly while staying true to its racing DNA. Now, as the brand celebrates two decades and more than 6.5 million riders worldwide, TVS has unwrapped something special — new top-end, feature-rich variants of the RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V.
These aren’t just minor upgrades. They represent a leap in tech, design, and everyday usability, making sure the Apache stays ahead in a fiercely competitive market.
A New Era of Features
The spotlight falls firmly on the segment-first features TVS has loaded onto these variants. Borrowing some smart tech from its Ntorq 150 scooter, the company has reimagined what a sporty commuter motorcycle can offer:
- Class-D projector headlamps with LED DRLs for unmatched visibility and road presence.
- A full LED lighting setup, from indicators to the taillamp, giving a modern premium touch.
- A sharp 5-inch TFT cluster with Bluetooth pairing, SmartXonnect, and even voice assist — perfect for the connected rider.
- Traction Control System that inspires confidence, especially on slippery surfaces.
- Assist-and-slipper clutch for smoother, faster downshifts without the drama.
It’s the kind of kit you’d normally expect on much more expensive machines — and that’s exactly where TVS is scoring big.
Sporty New Colors, Same Racing Soul
Performance-wise, the bikes stick to their trusted engines — the 160 with its powerful air-cooled setup, and the 200 with its refined and balanced performance delivery. But when it comes to design, TVS has injected fresh energy:
- RTR 160 4V: Racing Red, Marine Blue, Matte Black.
- RTR 200 4V: Matte Black, Granite Grey.
These bold paint schemes, paired with projector lamps and dual-tone styling, ensure the new Apaches look as aggressive as they feel on the road.
Pricing Breakdown
|Model
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
|Apache RTR 160 4V
|Black Edition
|₹1,28,490
|Disc BT Special Edition
|₹1,34,970
|USD + LCD Variant
|₹1,39,990
|New TFT + Projector Headlamp Variant
|₹1,47,990
|Apache RTR 200 4V
|USD + LCD Variant
|₹1,53,990
|New TFT + Projector Headlamp Variant
|₹1,59,990
The premium for the new flagship variants feels justified, given the tech-first approach that transforms the riding experience.
20 Years of Apache Legacy
This launch is more than just another update. It’s part of a 20-year celebration of the Apache brand, which now has a presence in 80 countries and continues to carry the torch of TVS Racing’s motorsport heritage. Alongside the 160 and 200 4V upgrades, TVS has also rolled out limited-edition anniversary models across the portfolio, finished in exclusive black-champagne-gold livery with special logos.
As K N Radhakrishnan, CEO of TVS Motor Company, rightly said: “This milestone belongs to every rider who has been part of our journey. Apache is not just a motorcycle, it’s an emotion.”
Conclusion
The Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V top variants strike the perfect balance between style, performance, and technology. With projector headlamps, TFT connectivity, traction control, and premium styling, they set a new benchmark in their class. More importantly, they carry forward the Apache legacy — one built on speed, adrenaline, and an unbreakable bond with riders.
Twenty years in, and Apache still feels like it’s just getting started.