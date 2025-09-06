20 Years of Thrill: TVS Apache Marks Anniversary with Limited-Edition Lineup

Overview – TVS Apache 20th Anniversary Highlights
- TVS celebrates 20 years of Apache with Limited Anniversary Editions
- Special editions cover RR310, RTR310, RTR 200 4V, RTR 180, RTR 160 4V, and RTR 160
- Exclusive black & champagne-gold livery, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a 20-year logo
- Premium upgrades include projector headlamps, TFT cluster, traction control & more
Introduction: Two Decades of Pure Performance
When the first Apache rolled out in 2005, it brought with it a promise of racing-inspired performance at an affordable price. Over the years, the Apache nameplate has grown into a full family of machines, catering to riders of all kinds — from beginners to seasoned enthusiasts. Now, as TVS celebrates 20 years of the Apache brand, it has launched Anniversary Editions across its line-up.
These aren’t just paint jobs. They are collector’s editions, carrying special touches that nod to two decades of adrenaline, community, and racing DNA.
The Anniversary Livery: A Collector’s Dream
The first thing that sets the 20th Anniversary Edition apart is its striking black-and-champagne-gold theme. From the fuel tank to the alloys, the finish exudes premiumness while the dedicated 20 Years logo proudly showcases Apache’s racing heritage. Dual-tone alloy wheels and subtle golden accents give each bike a distinct celebratory identity.
For riders, this isn’t just about styling — it’s about being part of a 20-year-old community of speed lovers, now 6.5 million strong across 80 countries.
Apache RR310: The Flagship Celebrates in Style
At the top of the ladder sits the Apache RR310 Anniversary Edition, priced at ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom). Already known as the sharpest TVS machine with race-bred aerodynamics and performance, the anniversary version makes it even more special with the black-gold livery.
It retains the RR310’s premium package:
- 310cc liquid-cooled engine
- Full fairing with race-derived design
- 5-inch TFT display with SmartXonnect
- Riding modes and slipper clutch
This edition is designed for collectors and enthusiasts who want Apache’s ultimate expression of racing DNA.
Apache RTR310: The Street Fighter Joins the Party
The RTR310 Anniversary Edition (₹3.11 lakh) carries forward the naked aggression of the RTR lineup, combining raw power with cutting-edge tech. With the celebratory livery, the bike looks sharper than ever. Riders get:
- Fully digital TFT display with voice assist
- Adjustable levers and advanced ride modes
- The same race-proven 310cc platform tuned for street performance
This variant targets younger riders who want modern-day performance with the attitude of a naked streetfighter.
RTR 200 4V & RTR 160 4V: Premium Upgrades
The RTR 200 4V Anniversary Edition (₹1.62 lakh) and RTR 160 4V Anniversary Edition (₹1.50 lakh) bring the party to TVS’ most popular street bikes. Both models now offer:
- All-new Class-D projector headlamp with LED DRLs
- 5-inch TFT cluster with SmartXonnect and voice assist
- Traction control system for enhanced safety
- Bold anniversary livery and dual-tone alloys
These upgrades ensure the 160 4V and 200 4V remain benchmarks in their segments, balancing performance, tech, and daily usability.
RTR 180 & RTR 160: Celebrating the Legends
The Apache RTR 180 (₹1.39 lakh) and RTR 160 (₹1.37 lakh) also get their share of 20th-anniversary glory. While they stick to their tried-and-tested mechanical setups, the special paint, USB charger, and dual-tone alloys make them stand out as collectibles. These editions celebrate Apache’s roots — machines that brought sporty riding to Indian streets back in the mid-2000s.
Pricing Snapshot
Conclusion
With its 20th Anniversary Editions, TVS hasn’t just updated the Apache range — it has created instant classics. These motorcycles celebrate the brand’s racing DNA, its loyal community, and its relentless push for innovation. Whether it’s the RR310’s premium appeal, the RTR310’s naked aggression, or the RTR 160 and 180’s nostalgia, there’s an anniversary Apache for every kind of rider.
For Apache fans, this milestone is more than a celebration. It’s an invitation to own a piece of history — one that defined Indian performance motorcycling for two decades and is gearing up to lead the way into the future.
