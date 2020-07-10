Hyundai India Releases New Corporate Anthem Featuring Shahrukh Khan

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) today released an anthem as a tribute to the ‘Indomitable Spirit of India’. The corporate brand anthem ‘Haq Hai Humara’ aims to bring together the people of India and salute their resolve to stand united and stay strong in this unprecedented adverse situation.

The company had already released a short teaser of the anthem yesterday on its YouTube channel. It features Hyundai India’s corporate brand ambassador, none other than Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan.

Watch Video:

What Does The Video Depict?

The video depicts gratitude to all frontline workers and the citizens of the country who have risen up to this challenge with their steadfast spirit and for their invaluable contribution in the fight against the COVID -19 pandemic. The anthem in association with Universal Music Group & Brands (UMGB) has been composed and sung by prolific music composer and singer Vishal Mishra and written by acclaimed lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Speaking at the release of the Anthem, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai has become an integral part of India over the last two decades, our success is intertwined with that of our valued customers who strongly believe in the Spirit of Hyundai. Through these challenging times, we have stood by the citizens of this great nation and looking back, we must salute the standing strong spirit of India that is witnessed in the people’s fight to bring back normalcy.”

He further added, “As a responsible and caring brand and in-line with our Global Brand Vision ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai has been at the forefront of providing relentless support to the Government of India in its fight against the pandemic. We will continue to play an active role in economic recovery and chart a path for growth.”

Commenting on the spirit of this song, Shah Rukh Khan, Corporate Brand Ambassador, HMIL said, “I am proud to be a part of Hyundai’s ‘Haq Hai Humara’ anthem which is a salute to the spirit of humanity, the ceaseless commitment from the frontline heroes and the small acts of kindness all around us which are the pivots for rebuilding the nation. As we all look forward to the future, I’m sure this anthem will bring positivity and hope for a better tomorrow!”

Despite all challenges, the team put this song together shooting from distant locations over virtual platforms. The anthem encourages and motivates each and every Individual to keep their spirit high, hoping for better times ahead.

The South Korean manufacturer’s next big development is going to be the launch of the Tucson facelift which is going to take place on July 14. The launch is slated to take place through a digital press conference. Hyundai had already commenced the bookings of the Tucson facelift with a booking amount of Rs 25,000 since its maiden appearance at the AutoExpo 2020 held earlier this year at Greater Noida.