Watch an F-16 Fighter Jet Drag it Out With an H2R, an F1 Car and Other Top Guns at Turkey’s Teknofest

What is Turkeys Teknofest all about? Well for those of you that don’t know, the Teknofest is an Aeronautics, Space and Technology festival as held at Istanbul New Airport. It is organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation with the intention to develop public awareness for technology. This festival is home to a lot of activities and spectacles such as award-winning technology competitions, exhibitions, seminars, various aviation demonstrations and professional aviation teams. What’s not to love about this? I mean they’ve even got Drones participating in the World Drone cup which is essentially a drone race and the “Hacklstanbul 2018 Capture the Flag” which believe it is not a competition where computer hackers from all across the world compete in and flaunt their hacking skills. If you’re not sold on it already wait till you hear what they had as one of their showstoppers.

Teknofest managed to organise a drag race, but this was by no means an ordinary drag race. We’ve all seen videos of a jet go up against a car or a bike go up against a car, but how often do you see the best of the best pitted up on a runaway for one hell of a showdown. On the right side, we’ve got a lightweight, 2-wheeled champion, the Kawasaki H2R that hardly needs an introduction. On its left, we see Redbull Racing Formula One Team with their F1 car. To help balance the road rage, there were three road legal cars thrown, those being an Aston Martin Vantage, the Lotus Evora GT430 and the ludicrous Tesla Model S P1000DL. Whereas when it came to jet-propelled vehicles we had a Challenger 605 private jet and a super fast F-16 fighter jet from the Turkish Air Force. If this isn’t one fast line-up then we don’t know what is, we hope the Turkish Technology Team host more of these competitions as they’re great to watch and educational. Which one do you think will take the victory? Watch the video to find out.