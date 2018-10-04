Triumph Updates The Street Scrambler And Adds A Bit Of Extra Spit And Polish To The Dirt Craver

Along with upgrading its Street Twin, Triumph has also updated its dirt craving sibling, the Street Scrambler. For 2019 Triumph has improved upon the overall ergonomics and rideability of the motorcycle along with throwing in a host of new features and options into play. The 900cc parallel twin motor now receives an increase in power where the current Scrambler made only 54 bhp the updated one now makes 64 bhp which in an 18% increase in power. Torque, however, remains the same at 80 Nm but there are other additions like a lighter crankshaft, a lighter clutch along with a mass optimised clutch cover and a magnesium cam cover.

There is now a ride-by-wire throttle control system that also allows the choice of two riding modes called road and rain, these modes individually tailor and adjust the throttle maps and settings to deliver more control. Additionally, there is now traction control available and ABS, which is now switchable for off-road use unlike that found on the Street Twin.

Just like the Street Twin, the updated Street Scrambler too features a new four-piston Brembo brake calliper at the front which is mounted onto a single disc setup. The suspension too has been upgraded with a cartridge type fork that now delivers up to 120 mm of suspension travel and increased space between individual fork legs, this grants it a tougher appearance and a more rugged stance.

The front wheel now features 19-inch spoked wheels in the front while the rear gets a 17-inch wheel, they both come wrapped in Metzeler Tourance tires that offer more versatile grip levels both on-road and off-road. Triumph has changed the Street Scrambler logo with one that goes with the times along with the inclusion of a new seat as well that can be had with a leather or textile finish. As of 2019, the Street Scrambler will be available in three colours to chose from and up to 120 accessories. In case this wasn’t enough, Triumph is now also offering an optional design kit called the Urban Tracker Kit.

Also Read – RE 650 Twins Pricing: Here’s How This Bombshell Will Explode the Premium Motorcycle Segment

The kit includes additions like a Vance & Hines slip-on exhaust system, CNC Machined black oil filler caps, soft panniers, number board kit, a black handlebar brace, ribbed bench seat, headlight grille & bezel, high front fender, black dresser bar kit and a sump guard kit. Triumph India will most likely bring in the updated Street Twin by the first half of 2019 and it will be quite interesting to see how it will pit against the updated Ducati Scrambler range. Currently, the Street Twin is available for Rs. 8.60 lakhs ex-showroom Delhi, but we expect to see a slight hike over the existing price of the Street Scrambler when Triumph brings in the updated model in.