Triumph To Launch Trident 660 In India On April 6!

The Triumph Trident 660 is the British bikemaker’s latest machine which will shortly be introduced in India. The bikemaker recently took it to its social media handles to announce the same. And now, Triumph has made it official that it will be launching the Trident 660 in India on April 6, 2021. In other related news, the pre-bookings for the middleweight roadster are open since November 2020.

More details

The pre-bookings for the Trident 660 are open across all Triumph India dealerships and customers can book the motorcycle with an initial amount of INR 50,000/-.

Specs and features

With the Trident 660 Triumph Motorcycles enters the premium middleweight roadster category. The new 660cc powertrain, unique triple engine performance, minimal design, class-leading technology and handling on the Trident are aimed to introduce a whole new dimension to a new generation of Triumph riders as well as enthusiasts. There’s a new shift drum assembly, crankshaft, pistons, clutch, camshafts, cylinder liners, and alternator, among other components.

Triumph also decreased bore and increased stroke (to 74.0mm x 51.1mm) for more low- and midrange punch. The claimed max power output is 80 hp at 10,250 rpm and 64Nm at 5,000rpm. Nearly 90 per cent of the torque is available from as low as 3,600rpm and exists till 9,750rpm. Triumph is offering ride by wire technology that unlocks two rider modes, each with dedicated engine maps, traction control and ABS intervention levels. Triumph will also be offering a bi-directional quick shifter as an accessory fitment.

The 660 triple is nestled in an all-new steel frame, although even then Triumph has managed to keep the weight to a pretty reasonable 189kg wet. Suspension duties on the Trident will be handled by a set of Showa upside-down forks up front and Showa preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back. While braking will be handled through Nissin brakes with twin 310mm discs. Power will be put down on the blacktop through Michelin Road 5 tyres.

The Trident is one of the most anticipated motorcycles from the marquee and will be the newest addition to the roadster line-up in India, which already has the Street Triple RS and the Street Triple R.