Jaguar I-Pace Launched In India Starting INR 1.06 Crore

Jaguar has finally launched its much-awaited electric SUV, the I-Pace in India. The I-Pace is available in 3 trim levels in India – the S, SE and the HSE. The entry-level S trim retails for INR 1.06 crore, the SE trim will require you to write Jaguar a cheque of INR 1.08 crore while the top-spec HSE trim sets you back by INR 1.12 crore ( all prices, ex-showroom ). The I-pace can also be customised to your liking via a plethora of options available at the factory or the dealers themselves.

More details –

The I-Pace spans 4,682mm in length, 2,139mm in width and is 1,565mm tall while the wheelbase measures 2,990mm. The Jag I-Pace looks quite neat all around. The front end is very appealing to look at and those stunning headlights and the overall fascia is a sight you want to see quite often. Of all the wonderful bits on this Jag, the alloys wheels are a bit polarising. From the rear as well, this electric SUV looks quite well-proportioned and it’s a sight that would please many.

The Jaguar I-Pace also comes with a host of features like 16-way adjustable sports seats, fully digital instrument panel, touchscreen infotainment system with Pivi Pro interface, touchscreen to control temperature settings and other adjustments, Meridian sound system, 3D surround camera, driver condition monitor system, animated directional indicators, a head-up display, and adaptive cruise control to name a few.

The I-Pace will come equipped with a mega 90 kWh Lithium-ion battery that delivers 400bhp of power from its two electric motors. Also, to reduce the customer’s stress, these 90 kWh Lithium-ion batteries will come with 8 years or 160,000 km warranty. JLR also claims that this electric-SUV is fully-loaded, even in the base variant. The standard feature list includes- 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, Full LED headlamps and tail-lamps setup, and Jaguar’s ‘InControl’ connected car tech.

The I-Pace comes with a range of 470 km on a single charge. The Jaguar I-Pace will rival the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the upcoming Audi E-Tron. However, the biggest advantage with the I-Pace will be the JLR’s collaboration with Tata Power, which gives the I-Pace, access to Tata Power’s 200-plus EV charging stations across 23 cities in India. The electric SUV can be charged at any of these stations in addition to JLR’s own network of chargers. In addition, Jag also provides a home charging solutions that is a standard offering with the Jaguar I-PACE via domestic charging cable and a 7.4 kW AC wall-mounted charger.