Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro India Launch To Happen Soon

Triumph Motorcycles is on course with the launch plan of the new Tiger 900 in India, followed by other motorcycles. The British bike maker also confirmed that the Tiger 900 Rally Pro will be the first model in the Tiger 900 range to be launched in India, which is scheduled to arrive later this month or by mid-June 2020.

This is according to the company’s strategy of launching the top of the line variant first followed by the mid-range and entry-level variants – something that we witnessed with the launch of the new Triumph Street Triple RS. Triumph Motorcycle claims it is setting a new benchmark to tackle off-road riding and the Tiger 900 Rally Pro is designed to deliver all one needs, for any road or ride, whatever the destination or distance.

As far as the pricing is concerned internationally, the Triumph Tiger 900 has been priced at USD 16,700 which has seen an increase in the range of 4 percent to 7 percent, compared to the Tiger 800, and the same will be seen in India as well. The Tiger 800 XCa, the top of the line model in the outgoing Tiger range, is priced at Rs 15,16,700 (ex-showroom). Therefore, the Indian spec is likely to be priced between Rs 15.75 lakh to Rs 16.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Unlike the six variants that are available in the international markets, the Triumph 900 will be offered in three variants in India – the top-spec Rally Pro will be joined by the GT and the Rally models later. This means that India will not get the GT Pro variant that comes with an electronically adjustable rear suspension. The GT will, therefore, be the entry-level model for the Tiger 900 in India and will allow the brand to have an attractive entry point and a competitive price tag. The GT variant could fall in a price bracket of Rs 14 lakh-14.35 lakh, whereas that of the Rally is expected to be between Rs 14.60 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

The Triumph 900 range is powered by a new 888cc 12-valve, liquid-cooled, in-line, 3-cylinder engine that makes a peak power of 95.2PS and a peak torque of 87Nm. Triumph claims that the power output is 9 percent more than the previous generation in the mid-range, while the torque output is 10 percent more than the previous generation. The new engine employs a new crankshaft that improves character and sound, a new balancer to manage the new firing order, and a new set of camshafts, pistons and con-rods. The highlight of the new design of the Tiger 900’s chassis is the lightweight construction.

The new model is 5kg lighter than the previous one, which has been achieved with a new lightweight modular chassis consisting of a steel trellis frame with a bolt-on aluminum rear subframe and bolt-on hangers, new lighter weight engine and high specification suspension and brakes. Triumph dealerships will soon start accepting official bookings for the Tiger 900 in India, which will be brought to India through the CKD route