Triumph Motorcycles Holds Price Hike Of BS6 Motorcycles Until July 2020

It has sort of become a standard for manufacturers to hike prices of their BS6 compliant vehicles because the transition to more stringent BS6 emission norms requires a lot of R&D and inclusion of upgraded parts. Flowing away from the mainstream, Triumph Motorcycles India has announced that it will not hike prices of its BS-VI compliant motorcycles until July 2020. The move comes amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic which has impacted the overall market sentiment and economic conditions.

Also read: Triumph India To Launch The 2020 Street Triple RS On April 22nd

Furthermore, to ease the customers’ worries Triumph announced that it will extend the warranty as well as the extended warranty on motorcycles which were due to expire between 20th March – 3rd May 2020, till 30th June 2020. Additionally, the warranty of the bikes would not be affected due to delay in periodic maintenance in this lockdown period provided these customers get the vehicle serviced within the next 30 days of the lockdown opening.

Speaking about the announcement, Mr. Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd said, “Triumph Motorcycles has decided to defer the upcoming BS-VI price increase amidst the current difficult and unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID19 pandemic. We also understand that our customers would have been concerned with their motorcycle warranties expiring in March & April and services lapsing in the lockdown period, hence to ease their concerns we’ve decided to extend the expiring warranties until 30th June 2020 & any lapsed periodic maintenance during the lockdown will not impact warranty as long as customer gets it done within a month of the lockdown opening. At the back end we are preparing our dealerships to handle any increased service volume post the lockdown and we’ve put processes in place to ensure a smooth customer experience. These are trying times and as a brand we want to offer as much support to our customers as possible. Triumph prepared well in advance for the BSIV to BSVI transition. We don’t have any unsold BSIV inventories and we will have ensured robust BSVI availability – In next 2 months Triumph will have a strong representation across all segments with BSVI complaint motorcycles”.

Triumph’s Bonneville range, which is also its highest selling, is already available in BSVI variants; this includes the Triumph Bonneville Street Twin, the Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 and the Bonneville Speedmaster. Triumph has deferred the price hike of these models and additionally has launched attractive finance schemes to make it easy and comfortable for the customers. This again has been curated keeping in mind that quite a few customers still have a high purchase intent and the scheme is to facilitate their buying decision. Triumph dealerships across the country are working remotely and enquiries on current and upcoming models can be made with the dealerships or by calling the Triumph customer care on 1800-1020-104.