Tata Motors Extends Warranty For Commercial Vehicle Customers Worldwide

The scare of the novel coronavirus has taken its toll on the entire society and can be witnessed each and every day with the rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases. In the wake of the pandemic, Tata Motors has extended the warranty for its commercial vehicle customers worldwide, thus becoming the latest auto company to join the list.

The company is also working to the best of its capabilities to extend technical support to keep the vehicles up and running in these challenging times. As part of the extension of services for the commercial vehicle customers, Tata Motors would be offering a host of benefits for its customers in India. Firstly, the company would provide a two-month extension for free services previously scheduled during the period of national lockdown also additionally extending the warranty period by two months for all those whose warranty would expire during the period of national lockdown . Secondly, Tata Motors would be extending the Tata Suraksha AMC for all those with an expiry during the period of national lockdown and also for those with active contracts by one month.

Also Read: Tata Motors Group Global Sales Slide By 35% In Q4 FY20

Apart from this, Tata Motors has also generated a toll-free helpline number – 1800 209 7979, for the trucks carrying essential commodities, as specified by the Government, during the period of the national lockdown so that they could address their difficulties and the supply chain is not affected. Earlier, Ashok Leyland had also provided a toll-free number for their commercial vehicle customers so that they could be provided assistance during a breakdown of their trucks.

Furthermore, Tata Motors will also be extending the warranty period of its global commercial vehicle customers, as per standard warranty terms & conditions. The company will extend the warranty period of customers located in South Africa, Middle East, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, North-west African countries and Latin American countries for those whose vehicle warranty expired or will expire after 15th March 2020. For customers in Bangladesh, the warranty would be extended by two months for those whose warranty expired or would expire after 20th March 2020. Similarly, customers in countries like Tanzania, Zambia, Mozambique, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Myanmar, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia could avail two months of extension of warranty if their warranty expires after April 1, 2020.