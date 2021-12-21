Triumph Launches Goldline And Special Edition Lineup

British Motorcycle Brand Triumph has launched the Gold Line Edition and Special Edition Motorcycles range in India. Triumph added nine motorcycles to its existing portfolio of 18 motorcycles. The Gold Line range features six motorcycles, while the Special Editions consist of three motorcycles all available for a limited period run of one year. This Special Edition lineup comprises the Bonneville T120, Bonneville T100, Bonneville Bobber, Bonneville Speedmaster, and The Street Scrambler while the Special Edition motorcycles comprise of Street Twin EC1, Rocket 3R 221, Rocket 3 GT 221.

Bonneville T120 Gold Line

The T120 gets a ‘Silver Ice’ color scheme with ‘Competition Green’ tank infills. The gold line logo and the pinstripe are etched between them. At the side, we get the Bonneville badging and ‘T120’ written in gold with gold lines on the top and bottom. Priced at ₹11,79,000 ex-showroom.

Bonneville T100 Gold Line

The same T120 theme is followed in the T100, with the ‘Competition Green’ and ‘Silver Ice’ color scheme, with the gold line logo and the pinstripe, etched between them. At the side, we get the Bonneville badging and ‘T120’ written in gold with gold lines on the top and bottom. Priced at ₹10,09,000 ex-showroom.

Bonneville T120 Black

This bike gets the matte ‘Sapphire Black’ color scheme with matte ‘Silver Ice’ tank infills. Furthermore, the merging point of the two colors has the gold line and the gold line logo, which is also continued to the side of the bike with the Bonneville badge and the T120 in gold. The black scheme of the bike is followed all around the body with black exhaust and black mudguards. Priced at ₹11,79,000.

Bonneville Bobber

The theme of this bike is ‘Carnival Red’, with its red tank and mudguards. The bike gets black twin stripe infills on the tank, surrounded by the gold line. Additionally, we to see a gold line logo over the red tank. Additionally, it also gets a brushed foil design for the knee pads with an edged gold line. At the side, we see the Bobber logo written with gold on a black background. Priced at ₹12,75,000.

Street Scrambler

It gets a matte ‘Pacific Blue’ color scheme with a ‘Graphite’ stripe adjacent to the gold line and the gold line logo. With this bike even, the ‘Triumph’ logo is in gold. The bike also gets brushed foil knee pads with an edged gold line design. Along the side, we get a matte black finish with the badging in gold, with the same black on the mudguards. Priced at ₹9,95,000.

Bonneville Speedmaster

The bike gets a ‘Silver Ice’ color scheme with a ‘Sapphire Black’ twin stripe with a gold line on both sides. The bike gets a gold line logo over silver. Along the side, we see a black theme with black side panels and black mudguards. Along the side, we also see the Speedmaster badging with gold on a black background. The bike also gets brushed foil knee pads with an edged gold line design. With this bike, the black theme is taken to the headlamp with a blackened bowl. Priced at ₹12,75,000.

Street Twin EC1 Special edition

The Street Twin EC1: This bike is inspired by the iconic and vibrant motorcycle culture from East London, and inherits its name from the historic London postal code, ‘EC1’. The bike offers a retro sports look coupled with limited-edition design elements. Furthermore, we see a Matte Aluminum Silver and Matte Silver Ice color scheme, with hand-painted silver lines along the edges where the two paints meet. The side panel and both the mudguards get a Matte Aluminum Silver finish, to give a nice contrast to the black headlamp, black engine covers, and black alloy wheels. Moreover, the motorcycle will be available for one year all across the world. It is powered by a 900cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that produces 64.1bhp of power at 7,500rpm and 80Nm of peak torque at 3,800rpm. Finally, the Street Twin EC1 is priced at ₹8,85,000.

Rocket 3 R and Rocket 3 GT Special edition

The Rocket 3 series gets what is being called the ‘221’ limited edition lineup. Here the 221 represents the world leading torque figures of this bike, produced by the largest 2458cc engine in any production bike. Additionally, the bike gets a “Red Hopper” color scheme alongside the bikes whooping performance figures written over the tank.

The ‘221’ decals also run across the kneepads on both sides. The red scheme is carried to the front mudguard as well, while the overall bike gets a more blackened treatment to bring out the sophistication. While the Rocket 3 R gets black alloy wheels, the Rocket 3 GT gets silver and black finished for its twin-spoke alloys. In addition to this, the GT gets a backrest and a bigger windscreen upfront. The Rocket 3 R is priced at ₹20,80,000 whereas the Rocket3 GT is priced at ₹21,40,000.

Also read: 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Breaks Cover!

Official statement

Mr. Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said, “We are delighted to launch the Gold Line and Special Edition range of motorcycles in India. There has been an increased demand from customers for custom-painted motorcycles that set them apart from the rest, offering uniqueness and these limited-run paint schemes perfectly fit the bill. The fact that the Gold Lines have custom hand-painted pinstripes adds a special touch to the overall ownership experience as well. The Gold Lines and Special Editions overall comprise nine motorcycles, thereby allowing us to offer the largest portfolio of motorcycles by any premium manufacturer in India. Our overall tally in India today stands at 27motorcycles across the Modern Classics, Roadsters, and the Adventure range. With the number of people entering the Triumph family across age groups, we’re glad to have a motorcycle to suit every discerning rider’s taste.”

For regular updates, follow us on Instagram here.