Skoda Creates A 3D Projection At Rohtang Pass

Skoda Auto celebrated its 20th Anniversary in the Indian market, with a mesmerizing show. As a part of the company’s campaign called ‘Conquering the Unconquerable’, Skoda took to a height of 10,942 ft and created a 3D projection on the face of a rock at Rohtang La. The company had created a 3D film about completing 20-Years in India, and they projected it a mountain peak. The Czech manufacturer claims it to be the highest 3D projection ever done in the country. It is certainly a big achievement for Skoda, and the celebration was as grand as could be. The company celebrated a feat whilst achieving another.

More details about the feat

This fiesta was made possible thanks to extensive planning for over three months and a team of 156 members. The crew put in 54,000 man-hours in six days to make this event a success.

They took 12 projectors to Rohtang Pass, where the crew built a 3-tier structure to set up the projectors. At a height of 10,942 ft above sea level and the temperatures hit the sub-zero mark, this crew lit an unseen canvas to commemorate their 20-year long journey.

The year 2021 was very fruitful for the brand, and they deserved the celebration. With the arrival of the Kushaq, Slavia, and the facelift Kodiaq going into works; Skoda made multiple appearances in headlines. Their expansion strategy was also at its best, with the brand opening close to 20 new facilities in the southernmost tip of the country and plans to cover more ground in the coming years.

Official Statements

On this special occasion, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “ŠKODA’s presence in India for the last two decades has been a fulfilling journey. At the significant milestone of ŠKODA AUTO’s 20 years in India, we wanted to set a benchmark and push the boundaries to achieve something beyond imagination. ‘Conquering the Unconquerable’ is a campaign that is an ode to the brand’s journey and potential. A tribute to ŠKODA being a fun, dynamic, creative and passion-driven brand.”

Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India, commented, “The idea of ‘Conquering the unconquerable’ was to create history by taking on the mightiest and craft a story on achieving the unimaginable. With this campaign, we are truly conquering the unconquerable, alongside our partners, who have been a constant source of support and inspiration. We are confident that the beauty of this activation will touch hearts and minds across our consumer base.”

