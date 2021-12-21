Ducati Moto E Makes Its First Track Debut

Earlier this year, Ducati had penned down a deal to become the official motorcycle supplier for MotoE. The announcement of this substantial deal was done in Italy’s Misano circuit. Today, the very first Ducati MotoE prototype has taken to the same track. Codenamed ‘V21L’, the prototype could be seen pacing and leaning at the Misano Circuit. It was the first track visit for the bike and it expects a lot more to come. From the 2023 season, Ducati will be the sole supplier of motorcycles for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, the electric class of the MotoGP World Championship.

Ducati Moto E: a close look

This prototype is a result of the joint work of the Ducati Corse Team and the Ducati R&D engineers, led by Roberto Cane, Ducati eMobility Director. Creating an electric bike for the track can be very challenging. The size and weight of the bike are both to be contained, while the range of the bike cannot be compromised. In addition to that, the performance and consistency of power delivery during a race are also to be optimized. To make it happen, a cooling system suitable for this objective was developed especially for this bike. Despite all this, Ducati managed to work up solutions for all the challenges and created an E-bike capable enough to take the beating at the track. This electric prototype was taken to the track by Michele Pirro, a professional rider and Ducati test rider. He characterized this bike as light and having a good balance.

Official Statements

Roberto Canè, Ducati eMobility Director, said, “We are experiencing a truly extraordinary moment. I find it hard to believe it is real and still not a dream! The first electric Ducati on the track is exceptional not only for its uniqueness but also for the type of undertaking: challenging both for its performance objectives and for its extremely short timescales. Precisely for this reason, the work of the whole team dedicated to the project has been incredible and today’s result repays us for the efforts made in recent months. We are certainly not finished yet; indeed, we know that the road ahead is still very long, but in the meantime, we have laid a first important ‘brick’.”

Michele Pirro, Ducati test rider, said, “Testing the MotoE prototype on the circuit was a great thrill because it marks the beginning of an important chapter in Ducati history. The bike is light and already has a good balance. Furthermore, the throttle connection in the first opening phase and the ergonomics are very similar to those of a MotoGP bike. If it weren’t for the silence and for the fact that in this test, we decided to limit the power output to just 70% of performance, I could easily have imagined that I was riding my bike.”

For regular updates, follow us on Instagram here.