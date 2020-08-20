Triumph India Throws In Free Accessories Worth INR 61,000 On Entire Bonneville Range

The Triumph Bonneville range of motorcycles reeks of vintage authenticity and tugs at the heartstrings of motorcyclists who want something old-school. The Bonneville moniker recently completed 61 years of existence. Apart from having that retro charm, the Bonneville range is pretty successful in sales numbers too. To commemorate the occasion, the British brand has announced a special offer for its customers. Under this offer, Triumph is providing free accessories worth INR 61,000 on its entire Bonneville range of motorcycles.

More details

The brand has confirmed this information via its social media handles and the said offer is valid for a limited period of time. Under the scheme, if you purchase any of the bikes like the Triumph Street Twin, Bonneville T100, T120 and Speedmaster, you will get the said benefits.

The offer will certainly draw potential customers to Triumph’s dealerships which will further boost the company’s sales. Something which is very crucial given the situations. The month of April 2020 was an absolute nightmare for the Indian auto industry as domestic vehicle sales stood at zero. That said, the latest offer can be seen as a step to revive the sales. If you have been planning to buy any of these motorcycles, now would be a good time to make the purchase. It is to be noted that this special offer is valid only for the month of August.

Triumph Motorcycles entered the Indian market riding in on their modern-retro motorcycles. The Bonneville series reeked of old-school charm and packed modern-day electronics which appealed to a wide variety of riders ranging from veterans to young motorcycle enthusiasts who wanted a taste of all-things old-school. The transition to the more stringent BS6 norms meant that the Bonneville series needed to comply with them, in order to survive the wave of the green treatment. Triumph Motorcycles India recently launched the BS6 iteration of the Bonneville Speedmaster and the Street Twin.

Triumph has priced the BS6 Bonneville Speedmaster at INR 11.33 Lakh. The BS4 version of the Speedmaster used to retail at the same price tag and the recently launched Street Triple RS retails for the same price as well. Apart from the BS6 compliant powertrain, the Speedmaster has remained exactly the same before. It has received a new paint scheme though, in the form of a new Cobalt Blue with Jet Black colour. Apart from this newly-added colour, the colour palette of the Speedmaster also includes a Jet Black option and a dual-tone Fusion White and Black with a handpainted golden pinstripe on the tank. The motorcycle continues to use Triumph’s 1200cc liquid-cooled, 8-valve, 270° crank angle parallel-twin engine which is tuned to deliver 76bhp at 6100rpm and 106Nm at 4000rpm.

Also read: Triumph Street Triple R Launched in India at INR 8.84 Lakh, Here’s All You Need To Know!

The Street Twin went on to become one of the most popular Triumph motorcycles in our country, courtesy its affordable pricing and old-school charm. It might not be as vintage as the its first edition which was brought to India years back but the black detailing certifies that it is quite a looker. Its BS6 version asks for a starting price of INR 7.45 Lakh. Apart from the BS6 update, the new Triumph Street Twin remains identical to its BS4 version. The BS6 Triumph Street Twin has 3 colour options – Jet Black, Matte Ironstone, and Korosi Red. The first one costs INR 7.45 lakh whereas the remaining two will set you back by INR 7.58 lakh.