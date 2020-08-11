Triumph Street Triple R Launched in India at INR 8.84 Lakh, Here’s All You Need To Know!

Triumph India has finally launched the Street Triple R at INR 8.84 Lakh, ex-showroom, pan India. Bookings of this latest naked middleweight are open now. It will sit under the Street Triple RS and will replace the base S variant which was on sale earlier. It undercuts the Street Triple RS by a good INR 2.5 Lakh and it makes the Street Triple range more accessible to potential buyers. It will rival the likes of Kawasaki Z900 and the BMW F900 R.

The powertrain

It derives power from the same 765cc triple engine that does the job on the RS. But the R is more toned down than the RS. While the RS makes 121PS of power at 11,750rpm and generates 78.63Nm of torque at 9,350rpm, the R makes 118PS of power at 12,000rpm and generates 79Nm of torque at 9,350rpm.

The company claims that they have reworked that engine a little and now it feels more responsive than before, which has been achieved with a seven per cent reduction in the rotational inertia for more precise throttle response. The engineers have also tweaked the airbox and the exhaust unit for superior performance and more distinct engine note. The engine comes equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. The Street Triple R, like its more powerful sibling, comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Other specs and features

The new ‘R’ model also benefits from an LCD multi-functional instrument console with informatics such as digital speedometer, fuel gauge, trip computer, analogue tachometer, lap timer, gear position indicator, and TPMS info. Some of the key features on the bike include up-down quickshifter, Brembo M4.32 brake callipers (front), fully adjustable Showa suspension, riding modes, and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.

It does miss out on the coloured TFT instrument cluster which the RS gets but the fans of analogue rev-counter will prefer the conventional approach of the Street Triple R.

Reworked styling

The 2020 iteration of the motorcycle packs updated styling and motor. The 2020 Street Triple R comes with aggressively-styled twin-pod LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned tank shrouds and a sleeker tail section. Like we mentioned earlier, the bookings of the Street Triple R have already commenced. The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS was introduced a couple of months ago in the Indian market.

The British manufacturer, after a long delay, finally unleashed the middleweight naked streetfighter and managed to surprise the motorcycling fraternity by pricing it at INR 11.13 Lakh. The price sounded a bit familiar because the BS4 version of Street Triple RS was priced the same. The Street Triple RS is now retailing at INR 11.33 Lakh. If you consider the plethora of updates the new model has received over its predecessor, the INR 20,000 rise in price seems justified. The rise in price also clears up space for the Street Triple R to slot in.

How is it different from the Street Triple RS?

For the additional INR 2.5 Lakh that you pay for the RS, you get minor styling updates, two additional riding modes: Track and rider configurable and the coloured TFT screen. Triumph Street Triple R makes use of Showa 41 mm separate functions big piston forks with Showa monoshock. The RS, however, gets superior Showa 41 mm USD big piston forks with Ohlins STX40 piggyback reservoir RSU. Even the braking hardware on the top-spec bike is better – Brembo M50 brake calipers as compared to Brembo M4.32 units on the Street Triple R.