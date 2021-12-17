Triumph Gold Line Edition Range Set To Launch Soon!

Triumph had made quite the noise with its Gold Line special edition bikes, and they sure looked appealing. Now, the brand has finally announced that these stunning-looking motorcycles are on their way to the Indian market. This Special Edition line up comprises of the Bonneville T120, Bonneville T100, Bonneville Bobber, Bonneville Speedmaster, and The Street Scrambler. The Gold Line series is not limited by numbers and will be sold for a complete year. Triumph India is set to launch The Gold Line and Special Edition Series on the 21st of December.

What’s new?

While there are no mechanical changes to the bikes, they get beautiful and individual paint finishes to give them their own identity. With different color schemes, all the bikes get a common hand-applied gold pinstripe and thus the name “Gold-Line”.

Bonneville T120 Gold Line

The T120 gets a ‘Silver Ice’ color scheme with ‘Competition Green’ tank infills. The gold line logo and the pinstripe are etched between them. At the side, we get the Bonneville badging and ‘T120’ written in gold with gold lines on the top and bottom.

Bonneville T100 Gold Line

The same T120 theme is followed in the T100, with the ‘Competition Green’ and ‘Silver Ice’ color scheme, with the gold line logo and the pinstripe, etched between them. At the side, we get the Bonneville badging and ‘T120’ written in gold with gold lines on the top and bottom.

Bonneville T120 Black

This bike gets the matte ‘Sapphire Black’ color scheme with matte ‘Silver Ice’ tank infills. Once again, the joining point of the two colors has the gold line and the gold line logo, which is also continued to the side of the bike with the Bonneville badge and the T120 in gold. The black scheme of the bike is followed all around the body with black exhaust and black mudguards.

Bonneville Bobber

The theme of this bike is ‘Carnival Red’, with its red tank and mudguards. The bike gets black twin stripe infills on the tank, surrounded by the gold line. We also get to see a gold line logo over the red tank. The bike also gets a brushed foil design for the knee pads with an edged gold line. At the side, we see the Bobber logo written with gold on a black background.

Street Scrambler

It gets a matte ‘Pacific Blue’ color scheme with a ‘Graphite’ stripe adjacent to the gold line and the gold line logo. With this bike even, the ‘Triumph’ logo is in gold. The bike also gets brushed foil knee pads with an edged gold line design. Along the side, we get a matte black finish with the badging in gold, with the same black on the mudguards.

Bonneville Speedmaster

The bike gets a ‘Silver Ice’ color scheme with a ‘Sapphire Black’ twin stripe with a gold line on both sides. The bike gets a gold line logo over silver. Along the side, we see a black theme with black side panels and black mudguards.

Along the side, we also see the Speedmaster badging with gold on a black background. The bike also gets brushed foil knee pads with an edged gold line design. With this bike, the black theme is taken to the headlamp with a blackened bowl.

