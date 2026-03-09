Triumph Crosses 1 Lakh sales Mark in India

Triumph motorcycles have established a faithful following in India over the years. Riders who enjoy premium motorcycles with strong character often look at the British brand. The company has now officially crossed the 1 lakh sales mark in India.
This milestone has come not long after the partnership between Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto started in 2023. Bajaj takes care of manufacturing and distribution in India, while Triumph brings its engineering and design expertise from around the world. The collaboration has definitely helped the brand grow faster in the country.
The reach of Triumph in India has grown a lot during this time.
- Triumph motorcycles are now present in more than 200 towns
- The brand has built a network of over 230 dealerships and stores
- Bajaj supports production, research and development and distribution
Motorcycles made in India are also going beyond the domestic market. The Triumph 400 range produced here is now exported to several international markets.
- India-made Triumph bikes are exported to 18 countries
- Key markets include Japan, Australia, Mexico, Taiwan and South Korea
This indicates that the motorcycles manufactured in India are meeting the global standards and demand.
Manik Nangia, President, Probiking, Bajaj Auto, said reaching one lakh Triumph motorcycles on Indian roads in such a short period of time is a proud moment. According to him, Triumph riders are enthusiasts who value engineering, design and the brand’s modern classic motorcycles.
The brand has also been active with the riding community through experiences and events.
- World of Triumph activities
- Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride participation
- Triumph Tiger Trails and Scrambler rides
- Community rides and bike nights
More products are also on the way. Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj has confirmed that there is a new range of Triumph motorcycles with engines below 350cc coming in April 2026. These models will be placed below the existing Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X and will help maintain competitive pricing under the new GST structure.