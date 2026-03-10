Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Gets New 200 Standard Range Variant in India

Electric cars are slowly becoming a serious option in the luxury segment as well. Mercedes Benz is preparing to launch the all new CLA electric sedan in India, and the company has already opened bookings for the model. Along with the previously announced CLA 250 Plus Long Range, Mercedes has now added a new entry level version called the CLA 200 Standard Range.
The decision to add this variant came after customer feedback. Many buyers wanted another option with a slightly lower range and price while still getting the same premium experience.
Bookings for the new CLA electric have already started. Customers can reserve either variant by paying Rs 1.5 lakh. Deliveries will begin soon after the official launch expected in mid April 2026.
Two versions will be offered at launch.
Key details
- CLA 200 Standard Range expected price around Rs 55 lakh
- CLA 250 Plus Long Range expected price around Rs 59 lakh
- Final prices will depend on foreign exchange rates at the time of launch
- Booking amount Rs 1.5 lakh
The two cars are quite similar in terms of equipment. Mercedes has kept most of the technology and features standard on both variants, which means buyers do not lose much even if they choose the entry version.
The main difference is in range and styling.
The CLA 250 Plus Long Range comes with AMG Line styling and offers a claimed range of 792 km. The new CLA 200 Standard Range uses Progressive Line styling and offers a range of 542 km. It also gets comfort seats, a multifunction sports leather steering wheel and two interior trim options.
Charging is another important part of the package. Both variants use an advanced 800 volt electrical architecture which supports very fast charging.
Charging highlights
- CLA 250 Plus can add around 400 km of range in 20 minutes
- CLA 200 Standard Range can add around 320 km in 20 minutes
- Both figures are based on a 240 kW DC fast charger
Mercedes is also expanding charging support for buyers. Owners will get access to the MB Charge Public network which currently includes more than 9000 charging points across the country.
Home charging is also available through a Mercedes wall box charger with up to 22 kW charging power. This charger can be purchased through Mercedes dealers for around Rs 50000 including installation. Customers who pre book the CLA electric will receive this wall box charger free of cost.
Delivery timelines are slightly different for the two variants.
Delivery schedule
- CLA 250 Plus Long Range deliveries from end April 2026
- CLA 200 Standard Range deliveries from June 2026
With two range options, fast charging support and wide charging access, the new CLA electric could become one of the most interesting luxury EV launches in India this year.
Mercedes is clearly trying to give buyers more flexibility with the CLA lineup. For customers stepping into the electric luxury sedan space, this new option makes the decision a little easier.