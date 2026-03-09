JSW Motors’ upcoming electric SUV based on the Chery iCar V23 has been spotted testing in India

India’s car market is preparing for another new entrant. JSW Motors is gearing up its own lineup and a camouflaged electric SUV associated with the Chery iCar V23 has now been spotted testing on Indian roads. The test car was heavily wrapped, but it still gave away some important details.
This SUV is expected to be the third model in the upcoming product line-up of JSW Motors. The brand plans to bring multiple vehicles based on Chery’s sub brands like Jetour, Jaecoo and iCar. The iCar V23 based SUV is likely to be the last to arrive after two other models.
Those previous launches are expected to be
- A Jetour T2 based plug in hybrid SUV
- A Jaecoo J5 based electric SUV
The V23 based model is planned as a fully electric midsize SUV. Production is expected to take place at JSW Motors’ facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, previously known as Aurangabad. Local assembly could help keep prices competitive.
Even under camouflage, the test vehicle indicated a clear design direction. The SUV has a boxy and upright shape that gives it a rugged presence.
Some of the visible design elements include
- A squared body profile
- Flared wheel arches
- A step board along the side
- A kinked rear window line
- Horizontal tail lamps similar to classic off road SUVs
- A tailgate bulge that may store charging cables
Globally, the iCar V23 is sold with two battery options. The smaller setup has a 59.93kWh battery with a rear mounted motor generating around 136hp and 180Nm of torque. A larger 81.76kWh battery is paired with a dual motor setup producing about 211hp and 292Nm of torque.
Range figures depend on the battery choice
- Larger battery can deliver around 510km
- Smaller battery offers about 401km claimed range
DC fast charging support ranges between 85kW and over 100kW.
The SUV measures roughly 4.2 metres in length and rides on a long 2.7 metre wheelbase. International models also offer a unique four seat cabin layout with a large 15.4 inch touchscreen and off road style grab handles.
If launched with aggressive pricing under Rs 20 lakh, this electric SUV could compete with models such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Maruti e Vitara, Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Tata Sierra EV.
The vehicle is still some time away from launch, with current timelines pointing closer to 2028. Even so, the test sighting gives a clear hint about the kind of electric SUVs JSW Motors plans to bring to the Indian market.