Triumph Could Also Carve Out A Hardcore Off-road Oriented Tiger 660 Out Of The Trident

Triumph Motorcycles recently shook up the internet by releasing pictures of its upcoming Tiger Sport 660. As the name suggests, it is an ADV derivative of the Trident 660 and should officially debut sooner than we are expecting. The Tiger Sport 660, just like the Tiger 850 Sport, is a road-biased ADV-tourer and isn’t particularly made for trail bashing or meandering off to the unknown. If the Tiger Sport 660 hasn’t gotten your heart pumping, you should get yourself checked by a cardiologist and if that doesn’t help either, how about a full-blown, off-road biased Tiger 660?

A ‘Proper’ Tiger 660 in the works

Whenever a manufacturer develops a new platform, it is only likely that it will utilize the same platform to spawn a new set of motorcycles. A picture got leaked in November last year that showcased two new models alongside our very own Trident. While one project has already been set in motion by Triumph Motorcycles, we believe that the birth of a ‘proper’ Tiger 660 shouldn’t be that far.

What can we expect?

The pre-production version of the rumoured Tiger 660 bears stark similarities to the Tiger 900 range. It gets the same headlight design but the major highlight has to be its off-road credentials. The long suspension travel, wire-spoked wheels with high ground clearance only hint at one thing that this ADV-tourer is going to be a capable off-roader. The 80 HP power figure of the Trident could be tweaked around a little in order to suit the motorcycle’s characteristics. It could also get dedicated off-road ride modes to boost its potential even further. While the Tiger Sport 660 that was teased recently, makes do with Michelin Road 5 tyres, the Tiger 660 could utilize dual-purpose hoops to make it grip when there isn’t any. The baby Tiger will find many takers as it is going to be considerably cheaper as compared to the Tiger 900 range.

If the Tiger 660 indeed turns out to be a hardcore middleweight ADV-tourer with some incredible off-road credentials, it will pose a serious threat to its rivals. Most of the middleweight ADV-tourers that we have in our market are road-biased like the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT. But the India-bound Aprilia Tuareg 660? Now that is going to be a different story altogether!