Maruti Suzuki Swift Scores 0 In The Latin NCAP Test

The Latin New Car Assessment Programme or Latin NCAP recently crash-tested the Suzuki Swift that is sold in the region, and it has received a 0-star rating from the safety regulator. The important highlight here is that the Swift is made-in-India, at their manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The car received a 15.53% rating for adult occupant protection, while for child occupant protection the score was 0. The car scored an amazing 66% for pedestrian protection and Vulnerable Track Users, the rating again fell to 7% with regards to Security Assistance Systems.

In the report, the Latin NCAP states that the 0 rating is explained by the side impact protection and an open door during the test. The car’s whiplash score was also low due to the lack of a UN32 probe for the rear impact test, lack of standard side head protection airbags, lack of standard ESC and Suzuki not recommending CRS for the test. It also states that the car would not pass Regulation UN95 requirements due to door opening. The regulator pointed out that the Swift is sold in Europe with 6 airbags and ESC (Electronic Stability Control) as standard while Latin America is not offered with side body and head airbags and ESC as standard.

Official Statement from the Latin NCAP

“Basic vehicle safety, which is standard in mature economies markets, is a right that Latin American consumers should claim without having to pay extra for them. These safety features act like vaccines for one of the most severe pandemics like road traffic injuries and fatalities. Consumers have the right to receive the same vaccine supplied anywhere else without having to pay more for it” Alejandro Furas, Secretary-General of Latin NCAP said.

In terms of previous accident tests, Maruti Suzuki India, and particularly the Swift, has had a tumultuous history. In 2014, the previous-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift received a 0-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Even the base model did not come with airbags or ABS at the time. When the existing third-generation Swift was released, the Euro-spec vehicle was crash-tested by the Euro NCAP, and it obtained a 3-star safety certification. The Swift’s base variation obtained a 3-star rating, but the optional safety pack equipped version received a 4-star rating from Euro NCAP. However, once the model was introduced in India in 2018, the Global NCAP crash-tested the India-spec Swift again, and this time it scored 2 stars for adult occupant protection. The car fails to meet adult safety standards, according to GNCAP, and the Swift’s body shell is unstable and cannot withstand further loads. The vehicle tested by GNCAP in 2018 had dual airbags, seat-belt pre-tensioners, and ISOFIX anchorages, however, it didn’t have 4-channel ABS, which is one of the main reasons for its poor grade.