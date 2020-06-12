Triumph Bonneville Twins’ Dark Edition Launched In India

Triumph Motorcycles has launched new Black editions of the Bonneville T100 and the Bonneville T120 in India. Both, the Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black are based on the regular Bonneville T100 and T120, with the only difference being the colour scheme, with both variants employing an all-black look.

The company has launched Bonneville T100 Black at ₹8.87 lakh while Bonneville T120 Black gets a price tag of ₹9.97 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India. What’s interesting is that both T100 Black and T120 Black cost the same as their standard models.

What’s Different in Black Edition?

The black edition replaces chrome elements on the standard versions with blacked-out components and these include the engine, mirrors, indicators, exhaust and the wheels. The Bonneville range is the highest selling bike in India and across the world. The addition of the black variants extends the modern classic range with fresh new choices. The bikes have been brought to our shores by the British motorcycle maker in a bid to rack up more sales by adding special edition models to its famed Bonneville range.

Technical Specifications

As far as technical specifications go, both the bikes remain the same as the standard variants. The Bonneville T100 Black is powered by a 900 cc, parallel-twin engine which makes 54 bhp at 5,900 rpm and peak torque of 80 Nm at 3,230 rpm and is coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the Bonneville T120 gets a 1,200cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox that pushes 80PS of power and pulls 105 Nm of torque.

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black get KYB-sourced 41 mm cartridge forks with 120 mm wheel travel and twin shocks with adjustable preload and 120 mm rear-wheel travel. However, the braking hardware on the bikes is significantly different; T100 Black gets single 310 mm front and 255 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS while the more powerful T120 Black relies on twin 310 mm front and single 255 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

Features

In terms of features, both motorcycles get standard features which include a classic twin-pod instrument console, USB charging socket, ride-by-wire, a torque assist clutch, traction control, centre stand and an engine immobiliser as well. The T120, in addition, gets features like heated grips, DRL headlights and two riding modes – Road and Rain.

The new Black Editions have been introduced to enhance the iconic Bonneville characters of the bikes with dark and sensuous paint schemes. While the T100 Black is available in two colours – Jet Black and Matt Black, the T120 Black is available in Jet Black and Matt Graphite options. As per Triumph, “The Black Editions are a tribute to the legendary 1959 Bonneville and incorporate the styling and character of the Bonneville DNA.”

Both the motorcycles are being offered with Triumph Motorcycles’ custom accessory range and the riders can choose from more than 150 high-quality accessories to make their Bonneville T100 Black and T120 Black customized to reflect their personality. With the introduction of these two variants, Triumph India has now extended the Bonneville family to offer more options to the customers.