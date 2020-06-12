BS6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG Launched At INR 5.36 Lakh

Even before the modern hybrids became relevant, CNG vehicles have been carrying the baton of environment-friendly vehicles. In our country, Maruti Suzuki is considered the pioneer in the CNG vehicle industry because they were among the first manufacturers who used to offer factory-fitted CNG kits with their vehicles. Carrying the same trend forward, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has rolled out BS6 compliant S-CNG variant of Celerio. This is aligned to the Company’s vision of Mission Green Million, originally announced at the Auto Expo 2020.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system. Vehicles are factory fitted, and specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Celerio has always struck a chord with our customers for being a perfect car for city driving. The “Easy to Drive, Easy to Love” Celerio became increasingly popular amongst young urban couples, appreciated for its comfortable ride, easy maneuverability and excellent fuel efficiency. Celerio was also the first car to introduce Auto Gear Shift technology in India, pioneering the two-pedal technology. With over 5 lakh customers choosing Celerio, we hope to extend its popularity with the BS6 S-CNG variant. Maruti Suzuki is determined to propagate green and sustainable mobility in the country, as a part of our commitment to the Mission Green Million.”

Venturing into green and sustainable mobility with CNG vehicles close to a decade back, Maruti Suzuki now offers an extensive range of green vehicles. Having already sold one million green vehicles (including CNG, Smart Hybrid vehicles), Maruti Suzuki, under its ‘Mission Green Million’, aims to sell the next 1 million green vehicles in the next couple of years, spearheading their mass adoption across the country.

Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030. The Government is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pump network in the country. There has been a phenomenal growth of 56% in new CNG station additions last year. Despite COVID 19, a total of 477 stations were added last year, against the previous 5 year average of 156 stations.

The most affordable CNG variant of the Celerio named Tour H2 is priced at INR 5,36,800 while the VXI variant will set you back by INR 5,60,900. There’s also an optional VXI variant on sale, which will cost you INR 5,68,000.

Maruti Suzuki recently commissioned a 5 MW capacity carport style photovoltaic solar power plant in Gurugram. The largest carmaker in the country claims that this project comes with an investment of more than Rs 20 crore. MSIL says that underlining its commitment towards a greener future on World Environment Day, the company informed that this plant will provide a power output of 7,010 MWH each year. The project is set to offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually at the 32,985 sq. meters facility for the next 25 years.