Triumph ‘Bonneville 400’ Spotted Testing

A new motorcycle from Triumph Motorcycles has been spotted and it already looks very close to launch. This new bike carries a strong old school feel and looks very different from the current 400 range.
This is likely to be called the Triumph Bonneville 400, though the final name is not confirmed yet. It is expected to be built in India with support from Bajaj Auto.
Design Focus
The design is the biggest talking point here. It clearly follows a proper retro style.
Key design details
- Teardrop shaped fuel tank
- Round headlamp and small circular tail light
- Wire spoke wheels with tube tyres
- Peashooter style exhaust
- Flat seat with white piping
The bike looks more traditional than the Triumph Speed 400. Many small parts like the indicators, fenders and mounting brackets also give a classic feel.
Hardware and Setup
Suspension and hardware also follow a different setup compared to other 400 models.
- Telescopic front forks instead of USD units
- Twin rear shock absorbers instead of monoshock
- Disc brakes on both wheels
- Dual channel ABS expected
The front disc is placed on the right side, which is different from the Speed 400. The frame, swingarm and subframe also look updated to support this setup.
Instrument Cluster
Another change is the instrument cluster.
- Single circular display instead of split unit
- Simple layout to match the retro theme
Engine Expectations
Engine details are not fully confirmed yet, but two options are being discussed.
Expected engine options
- • 350cc single cylinder for India
- • 398cc unit for global markets
The smaller engine may help in keeping the price lower in India. At the same time, Triumph may still call it a 400 to match its lineup.
Performance numbers are expected to stay close to current 400 bikes if the bigger engine is used. The focus here is more on smooth riding and relaxed feel.
Positioning and Launch
The bike could also become the most affordable Triumph in India, possibly placed below other 400 models. Launch is expected later this year, most likely towards the end of 2026.
Competition
This new motorcycle will go up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, which has been leading this space for a long time. With a stronger retro look, this new bike could give tough competition.
Final thoughts
The Triumph Bonneville 400 feels like a proper classic bike with a new engine setup and updated parts.
Image Source – Motobob