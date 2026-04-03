Mahindra announces up to 2.5 % price hike

Mahindra has confirmed a price increase across its SUV and commercial vehicle range from 6 April 2026. The hike goes up to 2.5 percent depending on the model and variant.
The company says rising production and input costs are the main reason behind this change. On average, the overall increase sits around 1.6 percent. Not every model is affected in the same way. Some variants may see a small rise while a few could remain unchanged for now.
Models not affected immediately
A few important products are kept outside the price hike for a limited period.
The newly launched Mahindra XUV 7XO is protected for the first 40,000 bookings. Buyers who booked early will continue to get the old price. After this limit is reached, the new pricing will apply.
Electric SUVs are also safe from the hike for now. This includes models like:
- Mahindra BE 6
- Mahindra XEV 9e
- Mahindra XEV 9S
These EVs have already crossed strong sales numbers and continue to perform well in the market.
Mahindra Cars Price List (Current Ex-showroom)
Model-wise price range before hike:
|Model
|Price Range (Rs lakh)
|XUV 7XO
|13.66 – 25.07
|XUV 3XO
|7.37 – 14.55
|XUV 3XO EV
|13.89 – 14.96
|Thar
|9.99 – 17.19
|Thar Roxx
|12.39 – 22.25
|Scorpio Classic
|13.00 – 16.90
|Scorpio N
|13.49 – 24.34
|Bolero
|7.99 – 9.80
|Bolero Neo
|8.69 – 10.49
|Bolero Neo+
|10.90 – 12.99
|XEV 9e
|21.90 – 30.50
|XEV 9S
|19.95 – 29.45
|BE 6
|18.90 – 26.90
What changes for buyers
The company has not shared exact variant-wise hike details. The increase will depend on the model and trim level. In many cases, the change will be small and may not affect all variants equally. Some entry trims could stay unchanged for a short time.
On average, the price shift is not very large, but it still raises the cost of owning a new SUV in the current market cycle.
EV and demand impact
Mahindra’s electric lineup has been growing fast. These models have crossed strong sales milestones in a short time and continue to support the brand’s overall growth.
The ICE lineup still remains the backbone, especially SUVs like Scorpio, Thar and XUV range.