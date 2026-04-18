Toyota Yaris Cross 2026 Facelift Revealed! New Look, GR Sport Twist and More

The 2026 Toyota Yaris Cross has been revealed with a subtle refresh, bringing a sharper design and a few thoughtful feature upgrades. It continues as one of Toyota’s strong sellers in Europe, with over 200,000 units sold in 2025, and is built locally in France. The SUV now feels a bit more refined while keeping its familiar character.
The changes are not too big, but you can easily notice them when you look closely.
Exterior updates
The front now looks sharper than before.
- New honeycomb grille with body colour finish
- Headlamps updated with cleaner LED detailing
- Front bumper gets more black cladding for SUV feel
- Toyota logo placed higher between headlamps
- New alloy wheels in 17 inch and 18 inch sizes
- Fresh colours like Precious Bronze and Persian Salt
- Dual tone option with black roof available
- Side cladding now gets Yaris Cross badging
The GR Sport version looks a bit more sporty.
- Wider front bumper design
- 18 inch alloys
- GR badges and sport styling touches
The overall shape remained unchanged, but it now looks sharper and more up to date!
Interior and features
The interior layout remains the same, though the finish and quality have been enhanced.
- New platinum finish on dashboard and doors
- Updated seat materials with contrast stitching
- Mid variants now get sport seats
- Top version gets leather like and eco friendly materials
- GR Sport gets darker cabin with red stitching and suede seats
Features list has also been improved.
- Panoramic glass roof on top variants
- Powered tailgate on higher trims
- JBL sound system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Wireless charger
- Ambient lighting
- Power folding mirrors standard
- Split folding rear seats standard
- Toyota Safety Sense features across variants
Engine and performance
There is only one engine option now.
- 1.5 litre petrol hybrid engine
- e CVT gearbox
- Available in front wheel drive and all wheel drive
- Uses lithium ion battery with electric motors
Earlier there were two power options, but now only the higher output version is offered.
- Around 130 hp output
- Top speed around 175 kmph
This setup focuses on smooth driving and better efficiency.
Other details
- Based on TNGA B platform
- Sold mainly in Europe
- Competes with Nissan Juke, Renault Captur and Volkswagen T Cross
- GR Sport variant adds more sporty appeal