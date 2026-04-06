Triumph 400 Range Updated With 350cc Engine

A big move has come from Triumph Motorcycles and it directly hits pricing and performance together. The brand has introduced a new range of 350cc bikes in India and also reduced prices by a good margin. This change comes after the engine has been reworked to fit under the lower tax bracket.
The new lineup now starts from Rs 1.95 lakh and goes up to around Rs 2.89 lakh.
What has changed
- The earlier 398cc engine is now reduced to 349cc
- This has been done by making changes inside the engine
- Engine revisions help bring GST down to 18 percent
- Earlier bikes above 350cc were taxed much higher
Power has gone slightly down but low speed performance will feel stronger
- New 349cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine
- Power ranges between 29 PS to 40 PS
- Torque stays around 31 to 32 Nm
- Better pull in city and traffic use
- Bikes continue with the same 400 name
Full lineup and pricing
|Model
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Speed T4
|Rs 1.95 lakh
|Speed 400
|Rs 2.32 lakh
|Tracker 400
|Rs 2.46 lakh
|Scrambler 400
|Rs 2.59 lakh
|Thruxton 400
|Rs 2.66 lakh
|Scrambler 400 XC
|Rs 2.89 lakh
Speed T4
This is the most simple and easy bike in the range. It feels light and smooth for daily rides.
- 29 PS and 31 Nm
- 0 to 100 in around 9.6 seconds
- Top speed close to 137 kmph
Speed 400
This one feels more balanced and stronger on highways.
- 37 PS and 32 Nm
- 0 to 100 in around 8.1 seconds
- Clean roadster design
This is a new model and has a different style.
- Flat track inspired look
- Around 40 PS output
- Slightly less power than global version
Scrambler 400 X
Built for rough roads and mixed riding.
- High exhaust and upright position
- 37 PS and 32 Nm
- 0 to 100 in around 8.8 seconds
- Can handle bad roads easily
Thruxton 400
This one stands out with a sporty cafe racer style.
- Clip on handlebar setup
- Around 40 PS power
- 0 to 100 in around 8.3 seconds
- Quick acceleration and higher top speed
Scrambler 400 XC
This is the most rugged bike here.
- Better off road parts
- Strong build and higher stance
- Same engine but tuned for tough use
What this means
This update brings a clear shift in the lineup. Prices have come down while keeping performance close to before. The bikes now feel more usable in daily riding, especially in city traffic.