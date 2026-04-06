Kia India Rolls Out Nationwide Summer Service Camp Across 497 Workshops

Kia India has started a large summer service program across the country. The drive will be conducted in phases and will cover all major regions including North, South, East and West India. The service activity is scheduled between 6 April and 12 May 2026.
The initiative will be conducted across 497 authorized workshops. Every Kia vehicle model will be included in this program.
Full vehicle check and summer focus
The main focus is to prepare vehicles for hot weather conditions. A full 20 point inspection will be carried out along with AC performance testing.
Key checks include
- 20 point vehicle health check
- AC cooling performance test
- Basic summer readiness inspection
- Fluid and system check
A free top wash is also included for all vehicles visiting the workshop.
Region wise schedule
The activity is rolled out in phases across different regions rather than at one time nationwide.
Service benefits and offers
Customers visiting the workshop will receive several service related benefits.
- Up to 20 percent benefit on AC related care
- Minimum 5 percent benefit on selected accessories
- 10 percent benefit on roadside assistance plans
These offers are designed to reduce maintenance costs during the summer season.
Extra customer programs
The service camp also includes additional support beyond regular servicing.
- Certified Pre Owned evaluation support
- Referral programs for customers
- Quality checks for service consistency
- Exchange and resale guidance through CPO network
These programs help customers better understand vehicle value and ownership options.
Easy booking options
Service appointments can be booked through multiple channels.
- Through Kia website booking portal
- Through MyKia mobile app
- Toll free numbers 1800-108-5000 / 5005
- Direct visit to nearest workshop
This makes it easy for customers across cities and smaller towns to access the service.
Network reach
Kia India has a strong service network across India with 862 touchpoints across 390 cities, ensuring wide coverage in both urban and emerging markets.