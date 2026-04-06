Triumph Tracker 400 Launched in India At Rs 2.46 Lakh With Track Style Looks

Triumph Motorcycles has added one more bike to its 400 range in India. The new Tracker 400 comes in at Rs 2.46 lakh ex-showroom. It sits very close to the Speed 400 in pricing but feels quite different in character.
This bike carries a flat track style which is not common in this price range.
Design and stance
The Tracker 400 keeps things clean and raw
- Flat long seat with single piece look
- Wide handlebar for better control
- Small headlamp cover
- Number plate style side panels
- Slim and muscular fuel tank
- Upright riding posture
The overall shape feels light and easy. The riding position is designed to be more open compared to other bikes in this segment.
Engine and performance
The bike uses the same base engine seen in other Triumph 400 models
- 398cc single cylinder liquid cooled motor
- Around 42 bhp and 37.5 Nm
- 6 speed gearbox
- Slipper clutch
The tuning is slightly sharper here. It is tuned for quick acceleration and strong mid range performance.
There is also talk of a smaller 350cc version coming later. That one may produce lower power but better low end response.
Hardware and ride setup
The cycle parts are focused on balance and control
- USD front forks
- Rear monoshock with preload adjust
- 17 inch alloy wheels
- Dual purpose tyres suited for both road use and light off road riding
- Disc brakes on both ends
- Dual channel ABS
- Switchable traction control
The frame is a mix of different structures which helps in keeping weight low and handling stable.
Features and usability
The Tracker 400 keeps features simple but useful
- Ride by wire throttle
- Traction control
- ABS
- Analogue speedometer with digital display
- Upright seating for daily use
- Seat height around 805 mm
Visibility is expected to be good, and the seating position is designed to make it easy to ride in city traffic as well as open roads.
Colours and rivals
The bike comes in multiple shades
- Racing Yellow
- Phantom Black
- Aluminium Silver
At this price, it goes up against bikes like the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and Harley X440.
It keeps things simple but adds strong performance, good handling and a unique look that is not seen often in this segment.