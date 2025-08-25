Toyota’s Anime-Themed Cars Turn Heads at Mumbai’s Biggest Convention

Quick 4-Point Overview
- Toyota brought anime-inspired versions of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Glanza to Anime India 2025 – Ignite.
- Bright, sticker-bombed designs turned the cars into instant selfie hotspots.
- A colourful, immersive booth recreated an anime universe and pulled massive crowds.
- The showcase highlighted Toyota’s effort to connect with young fans beyond just cars.
Introduction
When you think of anime conventions, the first images that come to mind are cosplayers, comic stalls, and collectors hunting for rare merch. But at Anime India 2025 – Ignite in Mumbai, Toyota flipped the script.
Instead of just showing off cars, they turned their models into anime-inspired works of art. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Urban Cruiser Taisor, and Toyota Glanza were all decked out in bold, custom sticker designs. And just like that, everyday rides were transformed into pop-culture icons on wheels — colourful, expressive, and absolutely selfie-ready.
Anime on Wheels: Familiar Cars, Fresh Identities
Each of Toyota’s models got a makeover that matched the playful, over-the-top energy of anime:
- Hyryder – Wrapped in futuristic patterns, the hybrid SUV reflected its modern, eco-conscious personality.
- Taisor – Small, sporty, and buzzing with youth energy, its flashy look screamed individuality and boldness.
- Glanza – Already a popular city car, the hatchback leaned into fun and playful anime vibes, making it approachable and full of charm.
Together, they weren’t just cars anymore — they were rolling canvases of creativity, pulling in phones, cameras, and tons of excited fans.
Booth Goals: Built for the Fandom
The cars were only part of the story. Toyota created a full-on anime booth experience — immersive, vibrant, and straight out of a fan’s imagination. Visitors could step into colourful setups, click endless selfies, and shoot Reels that looked like they were inside an anime world.
The result? Toyota’s booth became one of the most buzzing hotspots of the convention — designed for the Instagram generation, but loved by fans of all ages.
More Than Cars: A Lifestyle Statement
Toyota’s showcase made one thing clear — it’s not just about building cars, it’s about being part of culture. Today, vehicles are more than horsepower and mileage; they’re about identity, lifestyle, and the freedom to express yourself.
By fusing anime with mobility, Toyota tapped into what excites people most — creativity, colour, and individuality — showing it’s more than just an automaker.
Conclusion
At Anime India 2025 – Ignite, Toyota transformed its cars into cultural icons. The anime-styled Hyryder, Taisor, and Glanza, paired with an immersive booth, quickly became the centre of attention.
This wasn’t just a product showcase — it was a statement: Toyota is moving ahead bold, expressive, and unapologetically unique.