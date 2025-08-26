Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Production Begins at Hansalpur Plant in Presence of PM Modi

Quick Overview
- Production Begins: Production of e Vitara commences at Hansalpur, Gujarat, flagged off by PM Narendra Modi.
- Battery Options: 49kWh & 61kWh packs; larger pack claims over 500km range, AWD to follow later.
- Ambitious Plans: Target of 67,000 units in FY2026; exports to over 100 countries.
- Features & Support: Packed with modern tech, Level 2 ADAS, and a wide charging/service ecosystem planned.
Introductin
The wait is finally over. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has officially entered the electric vehicle (EV) arena with the start of production of its first-ever all-electric SUV — the e Vitara. The first production unit emerged from the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat, a moment marked by the presence of none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
This launch isn’t just about another SUV hitting the roads. It signals a new chapter in India’s EV journey, combining government support, global ambitions, and Maruti’s brand strength. Let’s break down everything that makes the e Vitara such a crucial step forward.
A National Moment: Production Flagged Off
The rollout of the e Vitara wasn’t just another plant ceremony — it was a defining moment for India’s automotive journey. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the very first unit from Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur facility, he called it “a special day in India’s quest for self-reliance and becoming a hub for green mobility.”
This SUV is not confined to Indian roads alone. Maruti Suzuki plans to ship it to over 100 countries, including Japan and major European markets, underlining the company’s vision of making India a global base for EV manufacturing.
Adding more weight to the day, the Prime Minister also launched the country’s first-ever production of lithium-ion battery cells with electrode-level localisation at the Toshiba Denso Suzuki plant in Gujarat. While these cells will initially be used in hybrid vehicles, they mark a crucial step toward deeper localisation and self-sufficiency in EV technology.
The milestone event was graced by key dignitaries such as Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Japanese Ambassador Keiichi Ono, and Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki, further highlighting its global significance.
Maruti Suzuki Steps Into the EV Arena
For years, Maruti Suzuki watched from the sidelines as Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, and MG raced ahead in India’s electric mobility space. Now, the country’s largest carmaker is finally throwing its weight into the EV ring — and it’s doing so with intent, not hesitation.
The newly launched e Vitara is just the beginning. Maruti has set itself a bold target of producing 67,000 units in FY2026, with a significant share destined for global markets. Even more, this SUV is only the first in a four-model EV roadmap that will unfold by 2030.
Interestingly, Maruti’s entry comes at a time when several international automakers are pressing the brakes on their EV strategies, citing high costs and limited charging infrastructure. But instead of slowing down, Maruti is betting on India’s rapidly expanding EV ecosystem, coupled with its unmatched scale, to make electric mobility both practical and accessible.
In short, the brand isn’t just “joining the EV race” — it’s gearing up to shape it.
Variants & Battery Options
Here’s a look at what the e Vitara will offer:
|Variant
|Battery Pack
|Range (Claimed, MIDC)
|Drivetrain
|Standard
|49 kWh
|~400–450 km (est.)
|2WD
|Long Range
|61 kWh
|500+ km
|2WD
|Long Range AWD*
|61 kWh
|~480–500 km (est.)
|AWD
*AWD version will also be available in international markets; India launch expected later.
Features & Ecosystem
The e Vitara isn’t just about range — it’s loaded with modern tech and comfort features:
- Panoramic screen display with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Ventilated front seats & powered driver’s seat
- Reclining split rear seats for versatility
- 7 airbags for comprehensive safety
- Level 2 ADAS, giving semi-autonomous driving assistance
Beyond the car itself, Maruti is investing in the ecosystem:
- Fast chargers to be set up at dealerships across 100 top cities
- A dedicated EV charging app for users
- 1,500 EV-specific service centres across 1,000 cities for easy after-sales support
Conclusion
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is more than just another SUV launch — it’s a turning point for India’s largest carmaker. With production beginning at Hansalpur, the presence of the Prime Minister, and ambitious plans for global exports, Maruti has sent a strong signal: it’s here to compete in the EV race.
Packed with modern features, offering serious range, and backed by a wide charging and service network, the e Vitara aims to combine practicality with aspiration.
For India, it means more than just a new car — it’s a step toward clean mobility, localisation, and global relevance. And for Maruti, it’s the start of a new electric era, where the country’s most trusted carmaker begins shaping the future of mobility.