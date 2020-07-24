Toyota Yaris Facelift Teased Ahead of International Reveal On July 25

Toyota has teased the upcoming Vios sedan, which is sold in India as Yaris, ahead of its international reveal in the Philippines tomorrow as confirmed by the Japanese automaker. It is set to receive a styling refresh and will be made available as a 2021 model.

This will be the second major facelift to the sedan since the current-gen was introduced in the ASEAN region in 2013. Reportedly, the Japanese automaker is not going for any dramatic changes. Instead, the new Toyota Yaris facelift will feature only some styling changes.

Exterior Design Updates

The upcoming model has also been spied on several occasions in the past. In terms of exterior styling updates, the new Yaris is set to receive a more Lexus-inspired grille at the front which will be flanked by a set of redesigned headlights, giving it a sharper look. The higher variants of the sedan will benefit from a heavier dose of chrome on the grille and headlamps. The lower variants will get a dark themed plastic cladding on the grille, while the higher trims will feature chrome treatment.

From the images teased, it can be seen that the updated sedan gets a restyled front bumper featuring a trapezoidal central air dam. The fog lamps are housed in new C-shaped recesses on either side of the air dam. New alloy wheel design as well as a slightly altered rear styling will also feature in this update. At the rear too, it gets freshly designed tail lamps. As far as dimensions are concerned, as reports suggest, there isn’t going to be any change in the facelifted model and that might affect its chances in India against key rivals like the new Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Expected Interior and Features

Although Toyota hasn’t given a peek of the cabin yet, the facelifted Yaris is expected to get a new interior colour scheme along with minor feature additions. This ought to include an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, updated touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, etc. For safety, it will get plenty of airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, parking sensors, hill start assist, brake assist, and a reverse parking camera among other things.

Powertrain and Transmission

As for the mechanicals, the Philippines-spec Yaris facelift will receive a 97 PS, 1.3-litre and 105 PS, 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine options. The transmission duties will be performed by either a 5-speed manual or a 7-step CVT automatic. The India-spec is set to carry the same powertrain and transmission combination currently present. The India model is powered by the 1.5-litre unit and mated to either a six-speed manual or a 7-step CVT gearbox.

In India, the Yaris rivals the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento in the C-segment sedan space. Other than this, Toyota is also gearing up to introduce its Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza based subcompact SUV in India which is expected to launch during the festive season this year. The company has also the Fortuner Facelift up its sleeve which is due to launch sometime next year.