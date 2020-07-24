Tata Altroz Mid-Spec XT Variant Gets Feature Update

Tata Motors has silently added a new feature to the mid-spec XT variant of its premium hatchback Altroz. The XT variant of the Altroz will now be offered with fully automatic climate control that too without any additions to its price tag.

Until now, the particular feature was limited to the top-spec trims of the hatchback, XZ and XZ (O) only. Also, the fully automatic AC can be controlled through voice-activated command. The introduction of this particular feature makes the Altroz XT a complete package

Features offered on the XT variant

Being a mid-spec trim the XT variant does miss out on a couple of features and cosmetic bits inside and out. This includes diamond-cut alloy wheels, projector headlamps, a rear wash and wipe, height-adjustable driver seat, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting and full-fabric seat upholstery; among others.

Automatic AC is one of the most sought-after features of customers. Along with auto AC, the Tata Altroz XT also offers other convenience features such as a 7.0-inch half-digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, passive keyless entry and go system; along with a rear camera and LED DRLs. It also offers additional features such as a premium audio system, cruise control, a multi-info display, a push-button for start/stop, cornering headlamps, and 16-inch steel rims with wheel caps.

In terms of safety front, the XT variant only misses out on the height-adjustable front seatbelts. The rest of the features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors with a camera. Along with the standard version, customers can add extra goodies with the Luxe package for an added premium of INR 40,000. This includes height-adjustable driver’s seats, body-coloured ORVMs, roof spoiler, rear centre armrest, rear fog lamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever.

Powertrain Options

The Altroz is offered with two other engine options: the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel unit that puts out 89bhp and 200Nm of torque. Both engines come mated to a standard five-speed manual transmission. An automatic transmission is yet to be offered in the Altroz.

Also READ: Maruti Suzuki Officially Commences Bookings Of BS6 S-Cross At Rs 11,000

The Tata Altroz XT variant, with the addition of auto AC, has now become probably the most value-for-money variant in the lineup. Apart from this update, the Altroz remains unchanged. The Tata Altroz XT is priced at Rs 6.84 lakh and Rs 8.44 lakh for the petrol and diesel variants respectively(both prices are ex-showroom). The Tata Altroz competes with other premium hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Volkswagen Polo and Hyundai i20.