BYD India Announces Price Hike Up to 3 Percent From May 1

A change in global conditions is now showing its effect on car prices in India. BYD has officially announced a price revision for its electric vehicles in India, which will come into effect from May 1, 2026, and will apply across the entire range.
Price hike details
The increase will be between 2 to 3 percent depending on the model.
Approximate impact
- Around Rs 50,000 increase on lower priced models
- Up to about Rs 1.7 lakh on higher variants
This change will affect every car sold by the brand in India.
Models affected
- BYD Atto 3
- BYD eMax 7
- BYD Seal
- BYD Sealion 7
These are the four models currently available, and all will see revised pricing.
Reason behind the increase
The main reason is rising input cost and global supply issues.
Key factors
- Disruption in the Strait of Hormuz
- Higher cost of raw materials like aluminium
- Increase in petroleum coke prices
- Higher cost of synthetic graphite used in EV batteries
- Rise in shipping and logistics cost
The situation in the Middle East has made trade routes less stable. This has directly increased the cost of materials and transport.
For an electric vehicle brand, battery materials are a major part of production cost. When these prices go up, the final cost of the car also increases.
Previous price change
Earlier this year, the company had increased prices of the Sealion 7 in January. That change was limited to one model. This time, the update is wider and covers the full lineup.
Industry trend
The situation in global trade has been unstable since late February. This has affected supply chains and increased costs for many industries. The auto sector is also seeing the impact.
Even other carmakers like Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors have also announced smaller price hikes recently.
What it means
The current price range of BYD cars starts from around Rs 24.99 lakh and goes up to about Rs 54.9 lakh ex showroom. With this revision, buyers may have to pay more depending on the model and variant.
For those planning to buy, prices before May remain unchanged.