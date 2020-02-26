Toyota Vellfire ultra-luxurious MPV launched at an introductory price of Rs 79.5 lakh

The much awaited Toyota Vellfire is finally here. At an event held today, Toyota unveiled the ultra-luxurious self-charging electric vehicle in India. It will come with an introductory price of Rs 79.5 lakh, ex-showroom and will be available at all the Toyota dealerships across India. It’s already sold out for the next three month though. Toyota is importing 60 units of the Vellfire every month. The main selling points of this lounge on wheels are the luxurious interiors and the features that the Vellfire has on offer.

The Vellfire is powered by a 2.5-liter 4-Cylinder Gasoline Hybrid Engine which produces 115 bhp of power and a max torque of 198 Nm @2800-4000 rpm coupled with two electric motors and a hybrid battery. This has helped it in achieving fuel efficiency of 16.35 kmpl.

Coming to the interiors now, the feature list is long and the luxury quotient is off the charts! It comprises of Large Executive Lounge Seats in second row accompanied with individual tables, wide headrests and individual armrests too. While the seats are wrapped in genuine leather upholstery to give you that upmarket feel. It also comes with 3 zone air conditioning to counter the infamous Indian summers. Toyota has taken care of the overall ambience too as they have loaded the cabin with 16-Color Ambient Roof Illumination.

To keep the party going, Toyota has coupled the Vellfire with a 10” audio with 17 speaker system from JBL. The infotainment screen comes with a lot of connectivity options like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SmartDeviceLink. The rear ceiling boasts of a 13” screen Power Adjust (open, close, tilt) HDMI port, Wi-fi to keep the rear passengers entertained.

Toyota has thrown in every luxurious bit they could in the cabin but that doesn’t mean that they left the exteriors unattended. The front is adorned with LED headlamps and fog lamps with cornering function. The side profile is highlighted by 17” Hyper Chrome Alloys while the doors have a side slide function to increase the convenience. It also comes with twin sunroof.

The list of the safety features is long too as it comes with 7 SRS airbags. Emergency Brake Signal, Hill-start assist control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Panoramic View Monitor and Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM).

Present at the launch, Mr. Vikram Kirloskar- Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The automotive industry in India is undergoing a profound technology-driven transformation with innovation and creativity defining the overall customer experience. As industry leaders, it is imperative for us to challenge ourselves and provide customers with new breakthroughs that not only promises magnificence and comfort, but also contributes to the well-being of the ecosystem. At Toyota, environment consciousness is etched into our ecosystem, from fuel efficient vehicles to developing ever better eco techniques & approaches, TKM has environmentally sustainable solutions at the heart of all our business operations and every single vehicle that is manufactured in the plant. Along the lines, our latest offering New Toyota Vellfire too embodies our commitment of offering “Ever-Better Cars with Ever-Better Technology for an Ever-Better Environment”.

Sharing views on the launch of the New Vellfire in India, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Today marks an important day in our Journey in India, as we add another milestone product to our lineup of electrified vehicles. The New Vellfire truly encapsulates Toyota’s class defining technology, comfort, elegance and sustainability that ultimately offers an excellent driving experience for the customers. Globally, we have a caravan of luxury offerings, and the launch of Toyota Vellfire in India marks a significant moment in our journey. The Vellfire is an icon of ultimate luxury whilst envisaging a greener future. Today’s announcement is a significant step in our mid-to-long-term plan to achieve Zero CO2 challenge. We will continue to work for mass electrification thus moving towards the goal of sustainable mobility”.

Also speaking on latest offering, Mr. Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The Toyota Vellfire offers a perfect blend of superior craftsmanship and comfort while delivering a phenomenal fuel efficiency with its Self-Charging Hybrid Electric Technology. Our new offering truly encapsulates Toyota’s class defining technology, comfort, elegance and sustainability and it gives us immense pleasure to bring such a renowned vehicle to India.”

The Vellfire will be offered in four colors: Burning Black, White Pearl, Graphite & Black.

Here are some more pictures of the Vellfire from the launch event: