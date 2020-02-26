Bajaj marks Pulsar’s 18th year anniversary with ‘Stampede 2.0’

Bajaj started a new chapter in Indian motorcycling history when they first launched the Pulsar 150 back in October 2001. They made performance and style accessible to the average Indian motorcyclist. Bajaj Auto recently commemorated Pulsar’s 18th anniversary with thousands of Pulsar owners riding simultaneously in 100 cities across India at ‘Stampede 2.0’.

The Pulsar brand has stayed relevant and competitive in its segment since its inception 18 years ago and that is a big feat for any automobile manufacturer. Bajaj Auto wanted to celebrate this feat by acknowledging the riding community which has played a significant role in their success and Stampede 2.0 did just that. Stampede 2.0 brought the Pulsar community together, riding in 100 cities. Across 8 cities: Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai & Kochi riders spelled out the letter of PULSAR 18 on the route map hence, justifying the name ‘Stampede 2.0’

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Narayan Sundararaman, Vice President (Marketing) – Motorcycles, said “It’s a proud moment for Bajaj Auto to see one of our most successful brands turn Eighteen. Over the years, Pulsar has built a strong community consisting of lacs of Pulsar owners and thus, this occasion gave an apt platform for the community to come together. We had a great response to the event with thousands of Pulsar owners coming together for the celebration.”

He further added, “This is a great feat and a landmark in Pulsar events. We look forward to continuing the engagement with Pulsar community through similar engagements.”

Bajaj Pulsar has been a success story as the bike manufacturer has sold more than 1.2 crore units since it was launched and has a 40 % market share in sports motorcycle segment in India.