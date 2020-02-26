Hyundai India launches the Sportz variant of the Grand i10 NIOS at Rs. 7.68 lakh ex-showrooom

Hyundai India has launched the Sportz variant of their Grand i10 NIOS which is going to be powered by their BS6 compliant 1.0 litre Turbo GDi petrol engine. Affordable hot hatches are everyone’s favorite. They are compact yet powerful enough to give you that kick and that too, without costing a fortune. The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS is particularly developed for young car enthusiasts who want good amount of power available on the tap.

With its 1.0 litre petrol engine, the Grand i10 develops 100 PS of Power & 17.5 KgM of Torque which will make it considerably more engaging to drive than before.

Commenting on the introduction of the Sportz variant with Turbo GDi engine, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The GRAND i10 NIOS is developed for Young Urban Progressive buyers. We have launched the GRAND i10 NIOS in petrol, diesel & CNG Bi-fuel types, offering an array of choices to our valued customers. The GRAND i10 NIOS Sportz variant with the 1.0 l Turbo GDi engine has been introduced for auto enthusiasts that aspire for power packed performance.”

To differentiate it from the rest of the variants and provide that extra visual appeal, the Sportz variant of the GRAND i10 NIOS will be offered in strikingly contrasting dual tone colours – Fiery Red with Black Roof and Polar White with Black Roof along with single tone colour options – Aqua Teal & Polar White.

While the cabin looks sporty too with an all-black colour scheme with red inserts. There’s also a Unique Turbo Badge on the Front Grille & Tail Gate to let you know that it means business! The prices are as follows: