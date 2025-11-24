Citroen India & Milo Drive Join Forces to Deploy 500 e-C3 EVs – A Big Push Toward Smarter, Connected Urban Mobility

Citroen India and Milo Drive have entered into a new deal for 500 Citroen e-C3 electric cars to join the ever-growing Milo Drive mobility network. The agreement inked on 21st November 2025, with an aim to make electric mobility easy to operate, access and scale up across various Indian cities.
Technology platform Milo Drive is all about managing cars for both drivers and small fleet operators along with monitoring usage and connecting them to ride-hailing and corporate travel services. These new EVs will be joining the system and the company now wants to pursue a much larger electric-ready fleet.
Here’s what the partnership is all about:
- Integrating 500 Citroen e-C3s into Milo Drive’s “Fleet OS”
- Helping driver-partners work on multiple mobility platforms
- Improving routing, utilisation and battery performance tracking
- To create a clean and connected mobility network that can scale rapidly
Additionally, Citroen will support the deployment with data on real-time battery monitoring and performance to help drivers better understand how their vehicles are running day to day.
Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director – Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Business, Stellantis India, said:
“Scaling electric mobility in India requires strong, future-ready partnerships, and our collaboration with Milo Drive reflects exactly that. The Citroen e-C3 offers the ideal balance of range, comfort and operating efficiency making it a proven performer for shared mobility. Together, we are enabling EV access at scale and contributing meaningfully to India’s transition toward a low-carbon mobility ecosystem.”
Commenting on the association, Monil Jayeshkumar Khatri, Co-Founder, Milo Drive, added:
“With Citroen, we’re blending affordability with intelligence. Their support extends beyond vehicles to real-time battery insights and performance data; helping us further enable hundreds of entrepreneurs to build and run their own mobility businesses through Milo Drive’s tech platform. This collaboration is a significant milestone in our journey to electrify India’s urban mobility landscapes.”
Currently, Milo Drive is compatible with over 300 vehicles, and the platform claims to have completed over 2.5 lakh rides in different cities. The new batch of 500 EVs is expected to help the company scale up faster and provide drivers more predictable earning opportunities.
This agreement further strengthens Citroen’s drive towards accessible and sustainable mobility in India. The brand already has a presence in over 100 countries and belongs to the Stellantis group, which has been adding to its global EV portfolio at a steady pace.
The e-C3 has been selected for the partnership primarily due to its practicality: compact, easy to manage in traffic and suited to the long hours of use in the city. For fleet operators, those qualities are more important than anything else.
The collaboration is aiding India’s overall move towards low-emission transport with a focus on the ride-hailing and corporate travel segment, where EV demand has been on a steady rise.
As both companies continue to forge ahead, the focus will be to build a system where electric cars are not just available, but simple to run and profitable for the people driving them.
This is yet another step towards making electric mobility more mainstream with Citroen India and Milo Drive coming together. With 500 new EVs being added to the network, drivers are getting better tools, passengers are getting cleaner rides, and the mobility ecosystem is moving closer to a connected and sustainable future.