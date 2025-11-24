Toyota Launches Big Winter Carnival Service Campaign in North India With Free 20-Point Check & Special Offers

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has rolled out a new Winter Carnival service campaign for its customers in North India. The campaign will run across all authorised Toyota dealerships in the region and focuses on helping owners get their cars ready for the colder months with a few added service benefits.
The Winter Carnival has been planned for customers who want to prepare their cars for the winter season. Toyota says the focus this year is on safety, basic maintenance, and a few value-added service offers that owners can use during their routine visits. The campaign will be active from November to December 2025.
One of the main parts of the campaign is a complimentary 20-point vehicle check-up. This is a simple inspection that looks at the basic systems of the car, especially the ones that tend to get affected during winter.
The check includes:
- Tyre condition and air pressure
- Battery health
- Rubber parts and their flexibility
- All exterior lights, including fog lamps
Small but important components that keep the car running smoothly in cold weather
Along with the free check-up, Toyota dealerships will also offer special value packages on essential parts. These are meant for customers whose vehicles may need minor replacements or seasonal upkeep. The brand is also offering deals on accessories, which include usable extras that owners generally look for during winter.
Another part of the campaign is the offer on TGLOSS treatments. Customers who opt for this detailing treatment will receive assured gifts. TGLOSS is one of Toyota’s in-house cosmetic care services meant to maintain the shine and cleanliness of the vehicle.
The company has shared that the Winter Carnival is active across several regions, including NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. All authorised Toyota workshops in these states will follow the same campaign plan.
Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Sabari Manohar, Vice President & Chief Representative – North Region, said that Toyota continues to follow a customer-first approach. According to him, the Winter Carnival has been designed based on customer feedback and offers a simple set of service packages that help owners prepare their vehicles for the season.
Apart from the offers, Toyota is also advising customers to look after a few basic things during winter. These include:
- Checking tyre pressure more frequently
- Ensuring lights and wipers are working properly
- Getting the battery inspected, as battery issues are common in winter
- Following the service schedule recommended by the company
The brand says these small steps can help avoid unexpected issues during the colder months and ensure safer driving in foggy or low-visibility conditions often seen across Northern India during winter.
Overall, the Winter Carnival is Toyota’s way of giving customers a smoother experience at the service workshop during this time of the year. With simple checks, seasonal packages, and a few extra offers, the campaign aims to make regular maintenance a little easier and more convenient for Toyota owners.