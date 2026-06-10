Lamborghini Fenomeno wins Red Dot Best of the Best 2026 award

Ever wondered what happens when a car company gets complete freedom to build something without limits? The result can look a lot like the Lamborghini Fenomeno.
The Italian brand’s latest limited-production model has just received one of the biggest honours in the design world. The Fenomeno has been awarded the Red Dot Best of the Best 2026 title in the Product Design category. Only 29 units of the car will be produced, making it one of the rarest Lamborghinis ever created.
The award is reserved for products that stand out for their creativity, quality and design vision. Every year, thousands of entries are evaluated, but only a small number receive the highest distinction.
Quick Facts
A New Design Direction
Fenomeno was also created to celebrate 20 years of Lamborghini Centro Stile, the company’s design division.
According to Lamborghini, the car follows a new “hyper elegant” design philosophy. The approach removes unnecessary visual elements and keeps only what is needed for appearance and performance.
Some notable design details include:
- New daytime running light signature
- Racing-inspired front air intakes
- Carbon-fibre front splitter
- Signature Y-shaped Lamborghini graphics
- Long flowing side profile
- Exposed carbon-fibre aerodynamic parts
The launch version wears a bright Giallo Crius paint finish that highlights the upper body surfaces while the lower section is dominated by carbon-fibre components.
More Than Just A Showpiece
While the design has received global attention, the mechanical package is equally impressive.
Power comes from Lamborghini’s most powerful naturally aspirated V12 engine ever developed. The engine works together with three electric motors to produce a combined 1,080 hp.
The lightweight construction helps deliver extraordinary performance figures.
- 0 to 100 kmph in 2.4 seconds
- 0 to 200 kmph in 6.7 seconds
- Top speed above 350 kmph
The car also records a weight-to-power ratio of just 1.64 kg per horsepower, setting a new benchmark for the company.
Recognition From The Design World
Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini’s Design Director, described the Fenomeno as a project that expands the company’s design language while maintaining a connection with past Lamborghini special models.
The official Red Dot award ceremony will take place on July 7 in Essen, Germany.